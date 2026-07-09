Digital Silk Road in Central Asia: From Connectivity to a Shared Digital Future

nCa Report

The idea of the Silk Road has always been larger than trade. Historically, it was a network through which ideas, technologies, cultures and innovations travelled across Eurasia. Today, the emerging Digital Silk Road seeks to perform a similar function for the twenty-first century, creating pathways for data, digital services, artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure and knowledge-based economies.

The discussions at the Global Digital Economy Conference 2026 in Beijing demonstrate that the concept has now moved beyond vision. Central Asia is increasingly becoming one of the principal theatres where this transformation is taking shape.

A Strategic Shift

The message emerging from Beijing is clear. Digital cooperation is no longer viewed merely as another sector of economic engagement between China and Central Asia. It is increasingly being treated as a new model of regional development.

Over the past several years, all five Central Asian countries have adopted national digital transformation strategies. Governments have invested in digital public services, telecommunications infrastructure, e-government systems, cybersecurity, smart cities and emerging artificial intelligence applications.

The next phase appears even more ambitious.

Instead of developing isolated national systems, policymakers are now discussing interoperable regional platforms capable of supporting trade, transport, logistics, customs, finance and public administration across borders.

This represents an important evolution. Physical infrastructure alone cannot deliver seamless regional integration. Roads, railways and ports increasingly require digital infrastructure operating alongside them.

The Digital Layer of Eurasian Connectivity

For decades, discussions about Eurasian connectivity have focused on highways, railways, pipelines and ports.

Increasingly, another layer is becoming equally important.

Digital infrastructure now includes:

regional fibre-optic networks;

cloud computing facilities;

green data centres;

artificial intelligence platforms;

secure digital identity systems;

electronic customs;

paperless trade;

cross-border digital payments;

trusted data exchanges.

This digital layer reduces transaction costs, shortens processing times and improves transparency across supply chains.

In practical terms, digital connectivity may ultimately become as valuable as physical connectivity.

Kazakhstan’s Rapid Digital Expansion

Kazakhstan has positioned itself as one of the regional leaders in digital transformation.

The establishment of a dedicated ministry responsible for artificial intelligence and digital development reflects the country’s intention to make digital technologies central to economic policy.

Kazakhstan has also invested heavily in digital public services, fintech, artificial intelligence and digital assets while seeking stronger technological cooperation with China.

The country’s objective is ambitious—to evolve into a fully digital economy over the coming years.

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan continues to pursue large-scale digital government reforms while expanding its IT services sector and technology parks.

Kyrgyzstan has accelerated digital public administration, fintech and electronic government initiatives despite operating with more limited resources.

Both countries increasingly view regional interoperability as essential for attracting investment and participating in larger digital value chains.

Tajikistan’s Emerging Priorities

Tajikistan is placing growing emphasis on digital investment platforms, smart infrastructure and digital trade facilitation.

Its interest in cooperation with China reflects recognition that digital development requires access not only to technology but also to financing, expertise and regional standards.

Turkmenistan: Quiet but Steady Digital Modernization

Although it often attracts less international attention, Turkmenistan has been steadily laying important foundations for digital transformation.

Digitalization has become one of the declared priorities of national development policy.

Over recent years, Turkmenistan has expanded electronic government services, modernized telecommunications infrastructure and increased the use of digital technologies across public administration.

The country has also introduced legislation and institutional frameworks addressing cybersecurity and digital governance, recognising that trust is an indispensable component of any digital economy.

Particularly noteworthy is the growing application of artificial intelligence and digital technologies within the energy sector.

The integration of AI into geological analysis, production monitoring, predictive maintenance and energy management demonstrates that digital transformation is extending into sectors that form the backbone of the national economy.

This evolution is significant because Central Asia’s future digital economy will depend not only on consumer applications but also on the digital modernization of its strategic industries.

Turkmenistan’s Potential Role in Regional Digital Infrastructure

Perhaps even more important is Turkmenistan’s geographical position.

The country already occupies an important location within Eurasian transport and energy corridors.

As these corridors become increasingly digitalized, their physical and digital dimensions will naturally converge.

Future opportunities could include:

regional data centres powered by reliable energy supplies;

cloud computing infrastructure supporting regional commerce;

secure digital transit documentation;

intelligent logistics systems;

AI-assisted border management;

digital energy trading platforms;

fibre-optic connectivity linking East and West.

These developments complement—not replace—the transport and energy infrastructure that Turkmenistan has been developing for many years.

Computing Power as Strategic Infrastructure

One of the more important ideas discussed during the Beijing forum was the concept of computing power becoming a new form of infrastructure.

This deserves particular attention.

Previous generations invested in roads, electricity and telecommunications.

Today’s digital economy increasingly depends on computing capacity, cloud services and high-performance data processing.

For Central Asia, regional cooperation in computing infrastructure may prove more efficient than each country attempting to build entirely independent capabilities.

Shared data centres, distributed cloud platforms and interoperable digital services could significantly reduce costs while improving resilience.

Beyond Technology: Building Trust

Technology alone cannot create a Digital Silk Road.

Cross-border digital cooperation requires compatible legal frameworks, cybersecurity standards, data governance mechanisms and trusted institutions.

Businesses also require predictable regulatory environments before committing long-term investment.

Equally important is human capital.

Digital infrastructure is valuable only when accompanied by skilled professionals capable of designing, operating and securing increasingly sophisticated systems.

Education, research partnerships and technical exchanges therefore become as important as physical investment.

The Road Ahead

The Digital Silk Road should not be viewed simply as another technology initiative.

It represents the digital dimension of Eurasian integration.

If developed carefully, it can improve trade efficiency, strengthen regional supply chains, encourage innovation and create new opportunities for businesses throughout Central Asia.

For China, the initiative complements broader connectivity strategies by extending cooperation into high-value digital sectors.

For Central Asia, it offers an opportunity to move beyond being primarily a transit region and become an increasingly important participant in the global digital economy.

Turkmenistan, with its strategic location, expanding digital policies, growing application of artificial intelligence in the energy sector and ongoing modernization efforts, is well positioned to contribute to this emerging regional architecture.

The Digital Silk Road is still under construction.

Its success will depend not only on cables, servers and algorithms, but equally on cooperation, trust and a shared commitment to building an integrated digital future across Eurasia. /// nCa, 9 July 2026 (photo – AI-generated image)