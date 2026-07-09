Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan Outline Steps to Strengthen Cooperation at Intergovernmental Commission Meeting in Ashgabat

The 9th meeting of the Turkmen-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Ashgabat on 8 July at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyyev and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

The participants reviewed the implementation of agreements reached at the previous session and discussed further cooperation between the relevant ministries and government agencies of the two countries.

The meeting noted that President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s state visit to Azerbaijan in June had given fresh momentum to bilateral relations. The agreements signed during the visit broadened the framework for cooperation, while Azerbaijan presented Turkmenistan with the oil tanker ‘Dostlug’. Construction of a mosque in the Azerbaijani city of Fuzuli, initiated by the National Leader of Turkmenistan, is also continuing.

The discussions focused on expanding trade and economic cooperation, increasing bilateral trade, implementing investment projects, and strengthening collaboration in advanced technologies. The two sides also considered ways to expand business contacts and hold joint business forums.

Cooperation in the oil and gas and power sectors was another key topic, reflecting the two countries’ substantial hydrocarbon reserves and the resulting opportunities for partnership in global energy markets and major infrastructure projects. Participants also noted that the construction of a new 1,574 MW power plant in the Turkmenbashi district of Balkan Province creates additional opportunities for cooperation in the electricity sector.

The meeting highlighted the initiative to establish a bilateral Business Council aimed at expanding economic cooperation and diversifying export routes between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

The Commission also reviewed the current state and prospects of cooperation in transport and logistics, transit, digital development, and telecommunications. The participants highlighted the role of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport and the Port of Baku in facilitating cargo transportation along the Caspian route linking Asia and Europe.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in science, education, culture, sports, and youth policy, as well as opportunities to expand collaboration in agriculture, food security, environmental protection, and urban development.

Following the meeting, the parties signed the Protocol of the Ninth Meeting of the Turkmen-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, outlining further steps to expand bilateral cooperation in trade and economic relations, energy, transport, agriculture, food security, environmental protection, water infrastructure, and other priority areas. The next meeting of the Commission will be held in Azerbaijan. ///nCa, 9 July 2026