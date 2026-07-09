Sustainable Aviation Fuel: Could Central Asia Become the Next Green Aviation Fuel Hub?

nCa Report

The decision by China’s Sinopec Engineering to undertake the front-end engineering design (FEED) for Central Asia’s first large-scale integrated Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) complex in Uzbekistan is more than another industrial investment. It is an indication that the region is beginning to position itself within one of the fastest-growing segments of the global energy transition.

The proposed facility, to be developed for Allied Biofuels FE LLC, is designed with an annual production capacity of approximately 160,000 tonnes of biomass-based SAF, 250,000 tonnes of e-SAF (synthetic sustainable aviation fuel), and 5,000 tonnes of green diesel. The project will rely primarily on agricultural residues—including sorghum, rice husks and straw—as feedstock, while solar energy will provide much of the electricity required for production. The fuels are intended not only for regional aviation demand but also for export to markets in Europe and the Middle East.

Although the Uzbekistan project is being described as Central Asia’s first large-scale integrated SAF complex, it should not be viewed as an isolated initiative. Rather, it appears to mark the beginning of a broader regional trend in which Central Asian countries seek to diversify their energy sectors by moving into higher-value, low-carbon industrial products.

Uzbekistan Takes the Lead

Uzbekistan has assembled a comprehensive strategy rather than pursuing a standalone biofuel plant. In addition to attracting Sinopec Engineering as the project’s engineering partner, the government has introduced policy incentives, supported long-term development planning, and linked the project with green hydrogen production and domestic aviation demand.

This integrated approach is significant because future competitiveness in sustainable aviation fuels will depend not only on production technology but also on the ability to secure renewable electricity, reliable feedstock supplies, logistics, certification systems, and long-term customers.

Kazakhstan Pursues Multiple Pathways

Kazakhstan is following a different, but equally noteworthy, approach.

Several initiatives announced during 2026 indicate that the country is exploring multiple technological routes to commercial SAF production. Partnerships involving KazMunayGas, KazFoodProducts and international engineering firms are advancing projects based on Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) technology using domestically produced bioethanol. Other agreements are examining HEFA (Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids) technology, which converts vegetable oils and waste fats into aviation fuel.

Rather than committing immediately to a single production pathway, Kazakhstan appears to be building technological flexibility while leveraging its existing refining industry and agricultural resources.

Untapped Potential Across the Region

The remaining Central Asian countries have yet to announce comparable commercial projects, but this should not be interpreted as a lack of potential.

Turkmenistan possesses several comparative advantages that could eventually support synthetic aviation fuel production. These include abundant natural gas resources, some of the region’s best solar conditions, growing interest in hydrogen technologies, established petrochemical expertise, and a strategic location on major Europe-Asia transport corridors.

Agricultural residues such as cotton stalks and wheat straw could also serve as biomass feedstocks.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan currently lack both the industrial scale and aviation demand necessary to justify large SAF investments. However, both countries possess abundant hydropower resources that could eventually support green hydrogen production if regional supply chains for synthetic fuels continue to develop.

Why Central Asia Matters

Several structural advantages suggest that Central Asia could become an important player in the global SAF market over the coming decades.

The region generates substantial volumes of agricultural residues that remain underutilized. Materials such as wheat straw, rice husks, cotton residues and other crop waste can provide sustainable feedstocks without competing directly with food production.

Central Asia also possesses exceptional renewable energy resources. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are rapidly expanding solar and wind generation, Turkmenistan has significant solar potential, while Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan offer abundant low-carbon hydropower. These renewable resources are essential for producing green hydrogen, which in turn enables the manufacture of synthetic aviation fuels.

Geography further strengthens the region’s prospects. Positioned between Europe, China, South Asia and the Middle East, Central Asia sits along major intercontinental aviation routes. As airlines seek reliable supplies of sustainable fuels, regional production could reduce transport costs while serving several major markets.

Equally important is the region’s industrial foundation. Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan already possess extensive experience in oil refining, petrochemicals, engineering and large-scale energy infrastructure. This existing expertise lowers the barriers to entering advanced fuel production compared with countries that must build industrial capacity from the ground up.

Challenges Remain

The outlook is promising, but important obstacles remain.

Sustainable aviation fuel remains considerably more expensive than conventional jet fuel. Large-scale commercial production will require continued technological improvements, supportive government policies, stable renewable electricity supplies, efficient systems for collecting agricultural residues, and long-term purchase commitments from airlines.

The economics of e-SAF remain particularly dependent on the availability of affordable green hydrogen, which itself requires significant investment in renewable power generation and electrolysis capacity.

More Than an Energy Story

The emergence of sustainable aviation fuel projects reflects a broader transformation taking place across Central Asia.

For decades, much of the region’s economic strategy focused on exporting raw hydrocarbons and agricultural commodities. Increasingly, however, governments are seeking to move further up the value chain by producing advanced industrial products with higher technological content and greater export value. Green hydrogen, battery materials, renewable energy equipment, digital infrastructure and sustainable aviation fuels all form part of this transition.

The Uzbekistan project represents one of the clearest examples of this new direction. Kazakhstan’s parallel initiatives suggest that regional competition—and cooperation—in clean fuels is already beginning to take shape.

Whether Central Asia ultimately becomes a significant global supplier of sustainable aviation fuels will depend on investment, technology and market conditions. Yet the foundations are becoming increasingly visible. The region possesses the natural resources, geographical location, industrial capabilities and renewable energy potential needed to participate in what is likely to become one of aviation’s most important growth industries over the coming decades. /// nCa, 9 July 2026