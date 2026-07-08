Turkmenistan Addresses UN Special Event on Sustainable Transport Decade

On 7 July 2026, the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations Vepa Hajiyev, delivered a statement at the “UN Decade of Sustainable Transport – Annual Stocktake” special event, held at the UN Headquarters in New York within the framework of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

The side event was organized jointly with United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) and brought together Member States, UN representatives and experts to discuss how sustainable transport could accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

In his statement, the Permanent Representative highlighted Turkmenistan’s role as the initiator of the UN General Assembly resolution proclaiming the United Nations Decade of Sustainable Transport 2026–2035. He emphasized that sustainable transport served as a key driver of economic growth, regional integration, trade, energy access and social inclusion.

Turkmenistan also underlined the importance of integrated transport policies, resilient infrastructure, digital transformation, support for landlocked developing countries, and the practical implementation of the Awaza Programme of Action.

Participants noted the importance and timeliness of the initiative of the President of Turkmenistan to develop the Atlas of Transport Sustainability as a data-driven tool to support monitoring, knowledge-sharing and practical action during the Decade.

The Turkmen side reaffirmed its commitment to working with UN DESA, UN regional commissions, Member States and partners to advance the successful implementation of the Decade. ///nCa, 8 July 2026