Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan Discuss Prospects for Joint Energy Projects

On the sidelines of the 9th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy (and Commission Co-Chair) Mikayil Jabbarov met with Guvanch Agadzhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

The talks focused on deepening the strategic partnership between the two resource-rich Caspian nations.

Taking to social media platform X, Jabbarov emphasized that the rich energy potential of both Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan serves as a strong foundation for further expanding bilateral economic partnership.

During the meeting, the sides held detailed discussions on key areas of cooperation, including:

Energy exports to international markets,

Further strengthening the legal and contractual framework in the energy sector,

Opportunities for cooperation on joint projects.

While Jabbarov did not single out specific routes, the underlying context points implicitly toward the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline project.

Earlier this year in February, the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, reaffirmed Ashgabat’s stance on this key route during an interview with Al-Arabiya TV, stating that Turkmenistan approaches the project “seriously, carefully, and constructively.”

“We view this project as one of the most critical avenues for diversifying energy flows and ensuring energy security across the continent,” Berdimuhamedov said at the time.

The National Leader also outlined the concrete steps required to drive the massive initiative forward, highlighting the necessity of resolving legal hurdles: “At the same time, it is essential to address international legal matters, specifically the delimitation of the Caspian Sea bed.”

To tackle this challenge, a dedicated Turkmen-Azerbaijani working group has already been established.

The intensified bilateral engagement at the governmental level witnessed during the intergovernmental commission meeting in Ashgabat stands as a logical continuation of these sustained efforts, which aim to elevate the Azerbaijani-Turkmen energy partnership to a qualitatively new level. /// nCa, 8 July 2026