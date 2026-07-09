President of Turkmenistan Receives Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy

On Wednesday, 8 July, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, who arrived in the country to participate in the session of the Turkmen-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed key aspects of their strategic partnership and outlined measures to diversify economic cooperation.

It was noted that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to expanding its multifaceted dialogue with Azerbaijan. The two countries and their peoples are bound by longstanding relations of friendship and good neighbourliness based on mutual trust and respect.

Cooperation between the two states is currently developing successfully across all areas. Political dialogue continues to deepen, trade and economic ties are expanding, and major joint projects are being implemented.

Particular attention was given to the role of the Turkmen-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission as a coordinating mechanism for increasing bilateral trade and advancing joint initiatives.

The parties also underscored the importance of making effective use of the two countries’ strategic geographic location. Priority areas include the development of international transport and transit corridors, the optimisation of logistics routes, and closer cooperation in the energy sector.

The two sides further highlighted the significance of the upcoming Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, which will be hosted by Turkmenistan during the country’s chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The cultural and humanitarian sphere was also identified as an integral component of bilateral relations. In this regard, the parties emphasized the importance of further expanding cooperation in science, education, and culture.

Concluding the meeting, both sides expressed confidence that the good-neighbourly relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, founded on mutual trust and shared economic interests, would continue to strengthen.///nCa, 9 July 2026