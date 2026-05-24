National Leader of Turkmenistan Gifts Two More Alabay Puppies to Rais of Tatarstan

Two Alabay puppies have been presented to the Rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, as a gift from the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. This was reported on the official website of the head of the republic.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov visited Kazan a week ago to participate in the KazanForum. During the visit, he was shown how much Akdus had grown—an Alabay puppy he had gifted to Rustam Minnikhanov in 2021. Inspired by Akdus’s success in various competitions, the National Leader of the Turkmen people decided to send two more Alabays to Tatarstan.

The puppies were born in March. The male is named Alabay, and the female – Aladja. The certificates for the dogs were handed over to Rustam Minnikhanov by Batyr Rejepov, Vice-President of the International Association “Turkmen Alabay”.

The Rais of Tatarstan expressed his words of gratitude to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Alabays were also welcomed by members of the Kazan “Young Dog Handler” club. During the gathering, Maria Khayrullina, a dog handler and trainer at the Federation of Sports and Applied Dog Breeding, told the children about the unique traits of the Alabay. “This is a wonderful breed. They are majestic, beautiful, and intelligent. They are very loyal to their family and patient with children. Alabays make unique watchdogs, while also standing out for their calm and steady temperament,” she said.

The Turkmen Alabay is a national symbol of pride and a heritage of Turkmenistan. This breed is considered one of the oldest in the world, known to historians for more than 4,000 years. /// nCa, 24 May 2026