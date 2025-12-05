UNDP Strengthens Digital Governance in Turkmenistan Through Advanced Training for Civil Servants

Ashgabat, 5 December 2025: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan and the Academy of Civil Service under the President of Turkmenistan, continues its capacity-building initiatives in partnership with the E-Governance Academy (Estonia). These efforts aim to strengthen the digital governance capabilities of civil servants and support Turkmenistan’s long-term digital transformation agenda.

From 2 to 5 December 2025, international experts from the E-Governance Academy conducted specialized training courses on Cybersecurity in Digital Governmentand Emerging Technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Public Administration. The training brought together 80 senior and mid-level digital officers, IT specialists, and academic staff from leading universities across Turkmenistan.

The course on emerging technologies focused on practical approaches to applying modern digital tools in public administration, with an emphasis on the responsible integration of AI to improve efficiency and service delivery. In parallel, the cybersecurity course addressed the growing complexity of cyber threats and provided participants with essential skills to secure digital infrastructure and ensure the resilience of e-government systems.

Through this initiative, a total of 120 participants have been trained and equipped with enhanced competencies to support the country’s evolving digital governance ecosystem. Beyond meeting immediate skill needs, the programme contributes to building a sustainable, long-term framework for continuous professional education—further positioning the Academy of Civil Service as a national center for training, upskilling, and reskilling civil servants.

The programme also aims to promote merit-based career development, foster the professional growth of young specialists-particularly women-and empower them to assume future leadership roles in public administration.

A key milestone in this cooperation was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan and the E-Governance Academy of Estonia on 13 November 2025. The MoU establishes a foundation for long-term collaboration and ensures access to specialized advisory and educational support as Turkmenistan advances its digital reform efforts. ///nCa, 5 December 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)