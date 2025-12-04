UNFPA and National Partners in Turkmenistan Review 2025 Outcomes and Outline Strategy for 2026-2030

Ashgabat, December 04, 2025 – The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Office in Turkmenistan held an Annual Review Meeting with its national partners to review the progress achieved in 2025. The event took place at the Yyldyz Hotel in Ashgabat, bringing together representatives from key ministries and agencies across the country.

During the meeting, a detailed review of 2025 cooperation outcomes was conducted. National partners, including the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, the Institute of State, Law and Democracy, the State Committee on Statistics, the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports, and the National Red Crescent Society, presented reports on results achieved in key areas.

A separate session was dedicated to strategic planning for the upcoming five-year period. UNFPA presented the main directions of its new Country Programme for 2026-2030, which will focus on deepening established results. Participants held a constructive discussion on the implementation of projects in priority strategic areas, including reproductive health, gender equality, youth empowerment, and demographic resilience. The goal of the discussions was to ensure an effective and coherent transition to the new cycle of joint work.

The Annual Review Meeting underscored the enduring importance of multilateral partnership for the successful achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 4 December 2025 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)