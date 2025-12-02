Мы с оптимизмом смотрим в будущее румыно-туркменского сотрудничества – посол Ион Навал

1 декабря 2022 года посол Румынии в Туркменистане Ион Навал провел в Ашхабаде прием по случаю Национального дня Румынии.

Главным гостем, представлявшим правительство Туркменистана, был Мамметгулы Астанагулов, министр финансов и экономики и сопредседатель туркменской стороны Румынско-туркменской межправительственной комиссии по экономическому и научно-техническому сотрудничеству.

В своем приветственном слове посол Ион Навал охарактеризовал Туркменистан как “ключевого партнера Румынии в Центральной Азии” и подчеркнул неуклонное укрепление двусторонних отношений во многих секторах.

“Транспорт и коммуникации остаются важнейшей областью нашего сотрудничества”, – отметил посол. Он отметил вступление в силу в начале 2025 года румынско-туркменского межправительственного соглашения о либерализации автомобильного транспорта, подписанного в Ашхабаде, в качестве важной вехи.

Посол Навал уделил особое внимание Международному транспортному маршруту Черное море – Каспийское море, двусторонней румынско-туркменской инициативе, которая в настоящее время продвигается в четырехстороннем формате совместно с Азербайджаном и Грузией. Планируемый интермодальный коридор протяженностью 2500 км (морской, автомобильный и железнодорожный) призван обеспечить кратчайшую географическую связь между Европой и Центральной Азией. “В ближайшее время в Румынии планируется подписание Межправительственного соглашения о создании и эксплуатации этого транспортного коридора”, – объявил дипломат.

Сотрудничество в энергетическом секторе также набирает обороты. В апреле 2025 года в Ашхабаде состоялось восьмое заседание Румыно-туркменской рабочей группы по энергетике, на котором были определены новые возможности для реализации взаимовыгодных проектов.

Образование стало одним из наиболее заметных столпов отношений. Благодаря новой программе сотрудничества между двумя министерствами образования Румыния существенно увеличила количество стипендий, предоставляемых туркменским студентам.

В свою очередь, министр Мамметгулы Астанагулов подчеркнул, что за 33 года дипломатических отношений партнерство строилось на “равноправии, взаимном уважении и доверии”.

Он отметил растущие торгово-экономические связи и расширение прямых контактов между деловыми кругами двух стран.

Министр приветствовал работу существующих механизмов сотрудничества, которые способствуют реализации конкретных совместных проектов в энергетике, промышленности, транспорте, сельском хозяйстве, туризме и гуманитарной сфере.

Он назвал образование важной составляющей гуманитарных отношений, отметив, что в настоящее время в Румынии обучаются около 400 туркменских студентов – эта цифра, по его словам, укрепляет дружбу и исторические связи между двумя народами.

Ниже приводим текст выступления Посла Иона Навала (на англ.языке):

Dear Mr. Minister Mammetguly Astanagulow,

Your Excellencies ladies and gentlemen ambassadors,

Dear representatives of the diplomatic missions,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Dear Romanians,

I am deeply honoured to welcome you all to the National Day of Romania reception. Thank you for joining us on this special evening!

We celebrate, today, the National Day of Romania, with gratitude for the sacrifice and wisdom of our ancestors, who made modern Romania possible. The celebration of the National Day represents a symbolic moment for our national unity, for the solidarity of Romanian society. It is an opportunity to reaffirm the values in which we believe and which define us and to highlight the path that Romania follows with confidence in freedom, security and prosperity.

In a difficult international moment, with multiple reconfigurations, deeply marked by the strategic threat generated by the Russian Federation, we remain anchored in defending the national interest and determined to contribute to regional and international security. We have allies and partners with whom we are stronger, safer and more defended. For our part, we remain a predictable and solidary partner, oriented towards concrete and measurable results, felt both by the citizens of the country and by the international community to which we contribute.

We are here to build bridges of trust, protecting our traditions and identity, and looking to a future built together, in solidarity and united.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Turkmenistan is a key partner of Romania in Central Asia, and our countries have developed a strong and mutually beneficial relationship in various fields. Our bilateral relations have developed and strengthened over the past 33 years in a wide range of areas, starting from political dialogue, cultural affairs and people-to-people contacts, and moving further to topics such as connectivity and water management. In this respect, Romania remains committed to further expanding sectoral cooperation and capitalizing on the results achieved so far.

A very important mechanism established by our countries is the Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic, Trade, Technical and Scientific Cooperation, which has already conducted seven working sessions. I am glad and honoured to have with us today Mr. Minister Mammetguly Astanagulow, who is also co-chairman of the Turkmen side in this Romanian-Turkmen intergovernmental mechanism.

In 2025, government and parliamentary contacts and discussions were continued and intensified, at the level of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, but also in areas such as transport and energy.

The Foreign Ministers of Romania and Turkmenistan maintained constant contacts, with the last telephone conversation between our heads of diplomacy taking place in early November 2025.

Transport and communications remain the benchmark area of bilateral relations, in which we are seeing significant progress. Thus, the year 2025 made its debut with the signing of the Romanian-Turkmen Intergovernmental Agreement on the Liberalization of Road Transport, here in Ashgabat. I believe that Romania is the first EU state to fully open up access to its market for road hauliers from Turkmenistan, and that road hauliers from Romania benefit from the same treatment from Turkmenistan, a state located in the heart of Central Asia.

Also, special attention continues to be paid to a project of particular relevance for our countries: the International Transport Route Black Sea – Caspian Sea, a bilateral Romanian-Turkmen Initiative, promoted in a quadrilateral format, which brings together our two countries, as well as Azerbaijan and Georgia. This project aims to create an inter-modal transport route, maritime/road/rail, with a length of 2,500 km between Europe and Central Asia, using the shortest geographical corridor connecting two regions. The signing of an Intergovernmental Agreement for the creation and operation of this Transport Corridor is planned to take place in Romania in immediate future.

The Romanian-Turkmen dialogue continued successfully also in the energy field: in April 2025, we organized, in Ashgabat, the eighth Meeting of the Romanian-Turkmen Working Group for cooperation in the energy field, during which new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation were identified, given the key importance of this sector for both countries.

Cooperation in the field of education has become a synonym for the bilateral relationship. Through the new Cooperation program between the ministries of education of Romania and Turkmenistan, the Romanian side has substantially increased the number of scholarships granted to young Turkmen. Here I would just like to note that more and more young Turkmen citizens choose Romania as a destination for studies, not only in the field of oil and gas engineering, which are already traditional, but also in that of medicine, biotechnology and computer science. We welcome and encourage this diversification trend, as Romania offers excellent opportunities and advantages to study in an outstanding academic environment. I welcome the presence, in this room, of young Turkmen who have already graduated their studies in Romania and are now engaged in the development of their country!

We look with optimism towards the future of the Romanian-Turkmen cooperation and I am convinced that the economic and trade relations will play an increasingly important role in strengthening the friendship between our states. The Romanian state, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, pays an increased attention to the external promotion of the private sector in the country. Correspondingly, the Romanian companies show a real interest in the opportunities for cooperation with Turkmenistan.

A conclusive example is that of the Romanian company Herbal Therapy Laboratories – one of the largest companies producing cosmetic and pharmaceutical products in Eastern Europe – which is already present on the market in Turkmenistan, and whose president is with us today.

I would also like to recall the intention of the Romanian company Chimcomplex – the largest chemical company in Eastern Europe – to invest in Turkmenistan in innovative projects for the development of complex petrochemical products that can contribute decisively to the development of the Turkmen and regional chemical industry.

We welcome and encourage such initiatives and also invite Turkmen entrepreneurs to explore the business opportunities offered by Romania.

Ladies and gentlemen,

The year 2025 is a special year for Turkmenistan, which marks 30 years of permanent neutrality and I would like to use this opportunity to extend, on behalf of the Romanian authorities, warm congratulations and wishes of professional and personal fulfilment to the President of Turkmenistan, His Excellency Mr. Serdar BERDIMUHAMEDOV, as well as to the National Leader of the Turkmen people and the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly BERDIMUHAMEDOV, who has dedicated his entire political activity to the neutrality of Turkmenistan, and to express my wishes of peace and prosperity to the Turkmen people on the occasion of the upcoming celebration of Turkmenistan Neutrality Day. This anniversary is not only a cornerstone for Turkmenistan, but also a moment of reflection for all of us who believe in the values of international dialogue and cooperation. Romania appreciates and welcomes Turkmenistan’s constructive involvement in the United Nations and other multilateral fora, where neutrality has translated into openness to dialogue and commitment to peaceful solutions. At a time when the international community continues to face complex challenges, such principles take on renewed and special significance.

Now, I would like to invite you to raise a glass to Romania, to Turkmenistan, to our partners and friends around the world, to the personal health and happiness of each of us.

Happy anniversary, Romania!

Thank you for your attention!

