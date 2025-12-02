Mejlis and Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan Receive New Ambassador of Kuwait

On 1 December, on behalf of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Chairperson of the Mejlis Dunyagozel Gulmanova received the Letters of Credence from the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait to Turkmenistan, Abdulaziz Ahmad Al-Adwani (resident in Ankara).

On behalf of the head of state, the Speaker of the national parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to this high post and wished him success in strengthening multifaceted Turkmen-Kuwaiti cooperation.

In turn, the Ambassador expressed gratitude for the warm reception and conveyed greetings and best wishes from the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to President of Turkmenistan, as well as to the National Leader of the Turkmen people.

During the meeting, Dunyagozel Gulmanova briefed the diplomat on the structure and activities of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, including its work on modernizing the national legislative framework, and outlined the main directions of the country’s domestic and foreign policy.

The parties discussed prospects for further developing Turkmen-Kuwaiti relations, which are successfully advancing both bilaterally and multilaterally, primarily within the framework of the United Nations and other authoritative international organizations.

The Ambassador of Kuwait assured that he would spare no effort to further strengthen the friendly ties between the two countries, which are based on principles of mutual trust and respect.

On the same day, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov held a meeting with Abdulaziz Ahmad Al-Adwani, during which the Ambassador presented copies of his credentials. The sides reaffirmed their readiness to expand cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, emphasizing the importance of regular high-level contacts.

Particular attention was paid to the participation of the Kuwaiti delegation in the International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality status.

Both meetings confirmed the mutual commitment of Turkmenistan and the State of Kuwait to further deepening their traditionally friendly and mutually beneficial relations. ////nCa, 2 December 2025