UNDP Supports the Launch of Digital Governance Capacity-Building Programme in Turkmenistan 

Ashgabat, 24 November 2025: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan and the Academy of Civil Service under the President of Turkmenistan, has launched a comprehensive capacity-building programme aimed at strengthening the digital governance capabilities of the country’s civil servants.

Between 18 and 21 November 2025, international experts from the E-Governance Academy (Estonia) conducted a series of training sessions for local digital officers, IT specialists, and academic staff of leading universities of Turkmenistan. The training focused on building the practical skills needed to operate and manage digital systems within the public sector.

“The successful rollout of Turkmenistan’s critical digital infrastructure represents a major milestone. At the same time, there is still a need to expand the pool of qualified digital and IT professionals, which is key to fully leveraging new systems and supporting continued progress in public sector digital transformation,” – said Ms. Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan. “The initiative is part of UNDP’s broader efforts to support Turkmenistan’s ongoing digital transformation agenda, and we remain fully committed to supporting further efforts to strengthen digital capacities across the public sector”.

The new training programme will equip approximately 40 local digital officers, IT experts, and academic staff of leading universities of Turkmenistan with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage and utilize digital governance systems. Beyond meeting immediate capacity needs, the initiative will help establish a sustainable system for continuous professional development, positioning the Academy of Civil Service as a national hub for training, upskilling, and retraining of civil servants.

The program also seeks to promote merit-based career advancement, support the professional growth of young specialists, particularly women, and empower them to assume leadership roles within public administration.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan and the E-Governance Academy was signed on 13 November 2025, marking the beginning of a long-term cooperation in the field of digital government transformation. Through this partnership, Turkmenistan will receive specialized educational and advisory support to accelerate its digital reform efforts. ///nCa, 25 November 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)