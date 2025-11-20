Oguljahan Atabayeva Holds Series of Working Meetings in St. Petersburg on the Sidelines of the “Fashion Commonwealth” Forum

During her working visit to St. Petersburg, Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Supporting to Children in Need of Guardianship, held a number of productive meetings with heads of Russian charitable and public organizations.

The meeting with Ekaterina Dibrova, President of the V.P. Filatov International Foundation for the Development of Biomedical Technologies, focused on the introduction of innovative medical technologies.

Oguljahan Atabayeva spoke about Turkmenistan’s large-scale state program for modernizing healthcare and stressed that cooperation with Russian partners could make a significant contribution to the further development of the strategic Turkmen-Russian partnership.

With Diana Gurtskaya, First Deputy Chair of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation Commission on Social Partnership, Guardianship and the Development of Inclusive Practices, the parties discussed support for children left without parental care. It was particularly symbolic that the meeting took place on World Children’s Day. Both sides expressed readiness for further exchange of experience in inclusive education and social adaptation.

During the meeting with Ekaterina Rogozhina, President of the “Georgin” Charitable Foundation for children with musculoskeletal disorders, special attention was paid to the rehabilitation of children with mobility impairments.

Oguljahan Atabayeva highly praised the creative approach of the Russian foundation to organizing leisure and self-realization for its wards and voiced interest in studying this experience for the rehabilitation center and inclusive kindergarten operating under the Turkmen foundation.

“We are currently exploring opportunities to expand the range of services provided by our Foundation. In this regard, we believe that the international dimension of the Foundation’s activities should develop primarily through establishing ties with potential partners in humanitarian organizations,” Atabayeva stated.

The Turkmen delegation led by Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Supporting to Children in Need of Guardianship, is in St. Petersburg to participate in the 4th International “Fashion Commonwealth” Forum.

The “Fashion Commonwealth” Forum is an international cultural and economic project that brings together representatives of the light industry and fashion business of CIS countries, relevant ministries and agencies, and educational institutions. ///nCa, 20 November 2025