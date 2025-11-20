“Nothing about us without us”: workshop on developing a strategy for the rights of persons with disabilities was held in Ashgabat

Ashgabat, 13 November — In partnership with UNICEF and national partners, the UN Human Rights Office for Central Asia (OHCHR) organized a technical workshop on: “From Recommendations to Action: Developing a Strategy on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Turkmenistan.”

The seminar aimed to promote the development of a comprehensive National Strategy for the Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in accordance with the provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

More than 25 representatives from ministries and agencies participated in the seminar, including members of Parliament, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the Institute of State, Law and Democracy, the National Red Crescent Society, as well as public organizations of persons with disabilities such as the Special Olympics Center, the Society of the Blind and Deaf of Turkmenistan, the Central Physical Culture Club for Persons with Disabilities, the Center for Support of Persons with Disabilities, and Yenme.

Ms. Janina Arsenjeva, international expert on disability issues, and Mr. Pavlo Byalyk, OHCHR Regional Advisor on UPR, facilitated the event, which covered international practices in promoting the rights of persons with disabilities in the areas of social protection, employment, inclusive education, and health care, as well as Latvia’s experience in developing strategies based on the social model of disability.

“During the seminar, we sought not only to discuss legislative mechanisms, but also to involve people with disabilities in an active role in developing the strategy. This is the true ‘Nothing about us without us’ approach,” emphasized Ms. Arsenjeva.

The seminar resulted in a wide range of proposals on the main areas of the national strategy, including measures to develop inclusive education, increase employment and social protection, and ensure access to quality health services and assistive technologies. The next step will be to prepare a draft strategy with the participation of all stakeholders.

The seminar was supported by the UN Voluntary Fund for the Implementation of Recommendations of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

Turkmenistan ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on 4 September 2008, and the Optional Protocol to the Convention on 25 September 2010.

Learn more about the Convention: https://www.ohchr.org/en/instruments-mechanisms/instruments/convention-rights-persons-disabilities

Learn more about the fourth cycle of Turkmenistan’s UPR review: https://www.ohchr.org/en/hr-bodies/upr/tm-index ///UN Turkmenistan, 18 November 2025