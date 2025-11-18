Conference Held in Ashgabat Dedicated to World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day

November 17, 2025, Ashgabat, Turkmenistan — On the occasion of World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, proclaimed by Resolution 156 of the World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan (MoHMI), in cooperation with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Office in Turkmenistan, organized a scientific and eductional conference. The event gathered leading specialists, representatives of state structures, public organizations, and the United Nations.

During the conference, the results of work on disease prevention and treatment were presented. Participants discussed issues of primary prevention, emphasizing the exceptional role of HPV vaccination (Human Papillomavirus) as the main and first step toward eliminating cervical cancer. They also reviewed topics related to the transition from cytological screening to primary HPV screening, as well as routing, modern trends in diagnosis, and treatment.

Following the discussions, the results of pathohistological studies were presented, demonstrating progress in the diagnostic process in the country. Information on MoHMI’s information and communication campaigns regarding screening and vaccination, aimed at raising public awareness, was also presented.

Furthermore, civil society representatives shared personal stories about participating in screening and vaccination during the conference, confirming the importance of public awareness and active civic engagement. The concluding part of the event particularly noted the significance of inter-sectoral interaction and communication among ministries, departments, and public organizations in expanding information and knowledge necessary for the effective fight against cervical cancer.

UNFPA possesses extensive global experience in the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of oncological diseases, including cervical cancer. Building on more than 30 years of successful cooperation with the MOHMI, UNFPA remains committed to providing expert and technical support to ensure a comprehensive approach to women’s health. ///nCa, 18 November 2025 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)