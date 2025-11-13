Preparations Accelerate for International Forum on Peace and Trust in Turkmenistan

Commemorating the 30th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality

Ashgabat, December 12, 2025

As Turkmenistan approaches one of the most significant events in its modern diplomatic history, preparations for the International Forum on Peace and Trust have intensified across multiple fronts. With just one month remaining until the high-level gathering on December 12, 2025, the country is orchestrating comprehensive organizational, diplomatic, and infrastructural efforts to ensure the success of this landmark conference.

The forum represents the culmination of 2025’s designation as the International Year of Peace and Trust—a UN resolution initiated by Turkmenistan and co-sponsored by 86 countries, adopted by consensus on March 21, 2024. The event coincides with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, first recognized by the UN General Assembly on December 12, 1995, when all 185 member states unanimously supported the historic resolution.

Historical Context and Significance

Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality has been reaffirmed multiple times by the United Nations—in 1995, 2015, and most recently on March 21, 2025, when the UN General Assembly adopted another resolution on Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality. In February 2017, the UN further declared December 12 as the International Day of Neutrality, underscoring global recognition of Turkmenistan’s peace-oriented foreign policy.

The upcoming forum is expected to attract heads of state and government, foreign ministers, and leaders of major international and regional organizations from around the world. This gathering will serve as a platform for high-level dialogue on preventive diplomacy, sustainable development, regional cooperation, and addressing contemporary global challenges including energy security, climate change, and transnational threats.

Organizational Structure and Leadership

The Government of Turkmenistan has established a State Organizing Committee to coordinate all aspects of the celebrations and forum preparations. National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, has been personally chairing meetings of this committee to review progress on organizational and logistical matters. On November 8, 2025, he convened a comprehensive meeting attended by members of the Cabinet of Ministers and senior government officials to assess readiness for the national and international events.

Legal and Constitutional Framework

In a significant development that strengthens the ideological foundation of the forum, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed the Constitutional Law “On the Legal Foundations of the Policy of Peace and Trust of Neutral Turkmenistan” on September 19, 2025. This landmark legislation, which entered into force immediately upon signing, codifies the key principles of the country’s foreign policy and its commitment to neutrality, humanism, and constructive international dialogue.

The law establishes 14 fundamental principles forming the basis of Turkmenistan’s peace and trust policy, including adherence to the philosophy of “Dialogue—Guarantee of Peace” in international relations, priority of universally recognized norms of international law, good faith fulfillment of international obligations, and respect for the equality and sovereignty of states. The legislation emphasizes the role of preventive diplomacy, parliamentary diplomacy, and the Group of Friends of Neutrality in strengthening peace and trust globally.

This Constitutional Law was initially proposed by National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during the August 20, 2025 meeting of the Halk Maslahaty Presidium, where he outlined it as essential to reflecting the main goals, principles of preventive diplomacy, and priorities of the state’s domestic and foreign strategy ahead of the December forum.

Infrastructure Development and Capital Preparation

Comprehensive urban development and beautification projects are underway throughout Ashgabat in preparation for the influx of international delegations. Deputy Prime Minister B. Annamammedov, responsible for the capital, has reported on large-scale reconstruction efforts including:

Upgrades to residential complexes with improved layouts

Construction of new commercial facilities

Replacement of lighting poles throughout the city

Improvements to major avenues and streets

Modernization of underground and above-ground pedestrian crossings

Renovation of facades of multi-story and administrative buildings

Expanded landscaping and greening initiatives

Enhancement of communication systems and public amenities

To ensure proper coordination, a commission comprising representatives from relevant government agencies has been formed, with designated officials overseeing each specific area of responsibility.

Digital Infrastructure and Official Website

Turkmenistan has launched a dedicated multilingual website for the International Forum on Peace and Trust at www.neutrality.gov.tm. Available in Turkmen, English, and Russian, this digital platform serves as a comprehensive resource for participants and interested parties worldwide.

The website provides detailed information about the forum’s agenda, insights into Turkmenistan’s foreign policy and development strategy, and showcases the country’s achievements in various fields including economy, healthcare, education, and science. Prospective participants can register for the forum by submitting online applications through the portal, which serves as the primary digital hub for this prestigious event.

International Diplomatic Engagement

Recent High-Level Telephone Diplomacy

As preparations enter their final month, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov has conducted an intensive series of telephone conversations with foreign ministers from various countries to discuss participation in the forum and strengthen bilateral cooperation. On November 12, 2025, alone, Minister Meredov held four significant diplomatic consultations:

Hungary: Minister Meredov spoke with Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, discussing current issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. The ministers emphasized that high-level contacts contribute to the development of bilateral relations and exchanged views on prospects for multilateral cooperation within the UN. Particular attention was devoted to preparations for the International Forum on Peace and Trust.

Slovakia: In conversation with Marek Eštok, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, the heads of the foreign affairs agencies confirmed their readiness to continue constructive cooperation within regional and international structures, primarily the UN, while giving particular attention to forum preparations.

Iraq: During discussions with Fuad Mohammed Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, the parties addressed bilateral cooperation across political, diplomatic, trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The diplomats confirmed mutual interest in continuing close cooperation within international organizations and discussed organizational details of the forum, which will be dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, and International Neutrality Day.

Djibouti: Minister Meredov’s conversation with Mahmoud Ali Yusuf, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Djibouti, emphasized the importance of expanding political, diplomatic, and economic ties. The ministers commended the current level of interaction within international organizations, particularly the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and exchanged views on forum preparations scheduled for December 2025.

Earlier Diplomatic Initiatives

Throughout 2025, Turkmenistan has maintained an active diplomatic campaign to promote the forum and the International Year of Peace and Trust. On March 10, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a major briefing attended by heads and staff of diplomatic missions, representatives of international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, and members of domestic and foreign media. During this event, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov highlighted that implementation of the UN General Assembly resolution “International Year of Peace and Trust, 2025” had begun with an inaugural event at UN headquarters in New York that attracted over 100 representatives.

Representatives from UN agencies, the European Union, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Asian Development Bank, and diplomatic missions from Central Asian countries, Germany, India, Libya, Pakistan, Malaysia, and France attended the briefing, all stressing Turkmenistan’s important role in promoting peace, stability, and economic integration throughout the region.

Engagement with United Nations

National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has maintained regular communication with UN Secretary-General António Guterres regarding the forum preparations. During a telephone conversation earlier this year, Berdimuhamedov announced that Turkmenistan faces the task of implementing a large-scale program of events dedicated to the UN General Assembly resolution “2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust” and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality, with the international forum serving as the centerpiece of these activities.

The UN Secretary-General acknowledged the current relevance of all initiatives put forward by Turkmenistan in the international arena and confirmed UN support for activities implemented based on the principles of neutrality and peacefulness. This high-level UN engagement underscores the global significance attached to the December forum.

Expected Outcomes and Forum Agenda

The International Forum on Peace and Trust is expected to address several critical areas:

Preventive Diplomacy: Building on the success of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, headquartered in Ashgabat since 2007, the forum will explore mechanisms for conflict prevention and mediation. Turkmenistan has proposed convening a meeting of heads of UN Centers for Preventive Diplomacy in Ashgabat in 2025 to exchange experiences and establish cooperation between countries of the region.

Sustainable Development: Discussions will focus on uniting multilateral efforts to implement the Sustainable Development Goals through peace and trust, creating favorable external conditions for sustainable development, and addressing economic, environmental, technological, and humanitarian dimensions of security.

Regional Cooperation: The forum will highlight strategies for enhancing regional cooperation, particularly in Central Asia, which was designated as a zone of peace, trust, and cooperation through a UN General Assembly resolution in October 2024, adopted through the effective efforts of Turkmenistan and the UN Regional Center.

Global Security Strategy: In line with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s initiative to develop a Global Security Strategy, the forum will explore comprehensive approaches to security that account for not just military and political factors, but also economic, environmental, technological, and humanitarian dimensions.

Parliamentary Diplomacy: The forum will examine the role of parliamentary diplomacy in implementing the policy of peace and trust, with discussions on the activities of the Group of Friends of Neutrality as an effective instrument in ensuring peace and trust throughout the world.

Energy Security and Connectivity: Reflecting Turkmenistan’s significant contributions to global energy diplomacy, discussions will address reliable and stable energy transit and connectivity. Turkmenistan’s proposals have led to the adoption of UN resolutions on this subject in 2008, 2013, and 2023, and major infrastructure projects like the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline exemplify the country’s commitment to fostering regional connectivity and mutual benefit.

Current Status and Final Preparations

With less than one month remaining until the forum, preparations have entered their most intensive phase. All relevant government ministries and institutions are implementing comprehensive measures to ensure proper organization of Neutrality Day celebrations and the international forum.

The State Organizing Committee is conducting regular assessments of readiness across all dimensions—diplomatic, logistical, infrastructural, and protocol.

The capital Ashgabat is undergoing final beautification and infrastructure improvements to present itself as a worthy host for such a prestigious gathering. The International Reception Center and other venues designated for hosting high-level guests are being prepared to the highest standards, reflecting Turkmen traditions of hospitality and the significance of this historic occasion.

International engagement continues to intensify, with diplomatic missions actively reaching out to potential participants and high-level delegations confirming their attendance. The multilingual website www.neutrality.gov.tm continues to process registrations and provide updated information to prospective participants worldwide. /// nCa, 13 November 2025