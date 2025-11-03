Seawater Treatment Facility Commissioned in Western Turkmenistan

On 2 November 2025, a commissioning ceremony was held in the Esenguly district of Balkan province to mark the launch of a new seawater treatment facility with a daily capacity of 20,000 cubic meters. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov participated in the event via digital link while on a working visit to Balkan province.

The new facility, built by Turkmen company Hossarlyk is equipped with state-of-the-art European technology, enabling the provision of clean water to local communities and industries, enhancing environmental safety, and fostering conditions for the region’s sustainable development.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that large-scale efforts are currently underway to advance the socio-economic development of Balkan province. Industrial enterprises, as well as social and cultural infrastructure facilities, are being systematically constructed and commissioned across the region.

The Head of State noted that a combined-cycle power plant is under construction in Turkmenbashi district, while a social and cultural complex is being developed in the village of Guvlymayak. Additionally, in Kyzylarvat district, construction is nearing completion on a modern settlement and a multifunctional solar-wind power station.

The President stressed that work on the comprehensive development of the country’s regions will continue in the future. ///nCa, 3 November 2025