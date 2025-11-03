President of Turkmenistan Receives Head of «Çalik Holding»: Key Cooperation Projects Discussed

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Ahmet Çalık, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the «Çalik Holding» group of companies.

During the meeting, Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the friendly and fraternal ties between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye have been steadily strengthening since the first years of independence. Cooperation is successfully developing in energy, the textile industry, construction, and other sectors of the economy.

In particular, the combined-cycle power plant currently under construction on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea will create opportunities for exporting electricity across the Caspian Sea to neighboring countries, including Türkiye, and from there to other countries.

The head of state also highlighted the great importance of the urea production complex, construction of which has started in the Balkan province with a capacity of 1.155 million tons per year. Gap Inşaat, part of Çalik Holding, is participating in the project as part of a consortium with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

The President expressed confidence that «Çalik Holding» will continue to effectively implement nationally significant projects in Turkmenistan, introducing new technologies and equipment that meet cutting-edge modern standards.

In turn, Ahmet Çalık assured that the company he leads will continue to approach its contractual obligations with the utmost responsibility. ///nCa, 3 November 2025