“Music of Peace and Hope” Concert Concludes UN80 Celebrations in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, 28 October 2025 – The Magtymguly Theatre in Ashgabat resounded with harmony and hope as the United Nations in Turkmenistan hosted the concert “Music of Peace and Hope” to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations (UN80).

The concert brought together representatives of the Government of Turkmenistan, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society, and the United Nations Country Team to celebrate eight decades of partnership, peace, and progress. The event served as the culmination of a seriesofactivities organized across Turkmenistan to commemorate this global milestone.

Before the concert, guests were invited to visit a photo exhibition highlighting the work of UN agencies in Turkmenistan. The exhibition showcased achievements across diverse areas — from health and education to climate action, gender equality, and social inclusion — reflecting the shared results of the UN’s long-standing partnership with Turkmenistan in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Tonight, we gather not only to enjoy the beauty of music but to reflect on the enduring values that unite us: human dignity, equality, and solidarity,” said Dmitry Shlapachenko, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, in his opening remarks. “These values have guided the United Nations since its founding in 1945, and they continue to inspire our work here in Turkmenistan and around the world.”

Among the distinguished guests was Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Atageldi Shamyradov, who conveyed the Government’s message of partnership and continued cooperation with the United Nations.

A Musical Celebration of Peace, Inclusion, and Humanity

The concert featured the State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan, under the artistic direction of Honoured Artist of Turkmenistan Rasul Klychev, together with the State Choir and the Children’s Choir of Turkmenistan.

The evening opened with “Heal the World”, performed in all six official UN languages — Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish — symbolizing unity, inclusivity, and shared responsibility for the planet.

The programme included a diverse selection of classical and contemporary pieces conveying messages of peace, equality, and hope. Importantly, the event was inclusive, featuring performers with visual and hearing impairments, and included a moving performance of a song presented entirely in sign language, demonstrating that music and expression transcend sound and language.

The evening concluded with a collective rendition of “We Are the World”, as all performers joined their voices in a powerful expression of global harmony and optimism for the future.

“Let this evening be a celebration of hope, a tribute to peace, and a reaffirmation of our collective journey toward a better world for all,” Mr. Shlapachenko said in closing. “Peace is possible, hope is powerful, and together, we can build a better future.”

UN80 Across Turkmenistan

The “Music of Peace and Hope” concert concluded a series of UN80 celebrations held across Turkmenistan, including the “5 km of Peace” marathon, the signing of the new UN–Turkmenistan Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, exhibitions, and youth and community events highlighting the partnership between the United Nations and Turkmenistan in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To honor the anniversary, Ashgabat and the velayat centers were illuminated with the UN80 logo, symbolizing unity and the shared vision of peace, progress, and sustainability that the United Nations represents.The UN80 celebrations in Turkmenistan reflected eight decades of global cooperation and reaffirmed the commitment to continue advancing the principles of peace, human rights, inclusion, and sustainable development — values that remain at the heart of the UN’s work in the country. /// nCa, 29 October 2025 (in cooperation with UN RCO Turkmenistan)