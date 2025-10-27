SpecialEurasia comments on visit of President of Turkmenistan to Italy

SpecialEurasia, a consulting and media agency specialising in geopolitical intelligence and risk assessment, has published an analytical commentary on the visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Italy that took place 24-25 October 2025.

Authored by its Dr. Giuliano Bifolchi, the Co-Founder & Research Manager of SpecialEurasia, the commentary provides some useful insight.

Here are some passages from the commentary:

The visit operates on two parallel tracks: immediate diplomatic signalling and longer-term economic positioning. From a diplomatic perspective, Turkmenistan gains considerable cultural recognition in Europe by opening a significant archaeological exhibit with the head of state present. By hosting the exhibition and high-level meetings in Rome, Italy shows its intention to be a European entry point to Central Asia, while trying not to upset other outside players. The six-month exhibition period offers repeated domestic and international engagement opportunities for Turkmen officials and for Italian cultural and academic institutions, strengthening people-to-people ties that underwrite subsequent commercial negotiations.

The visit aligns with Italy’s economic plan to increase trade with Central Asia and to use Mediterranean logistics to connect to European and African markets. Turkmenistan’s primary goal is to draw in Italian technical skills, investments, and market access within the energy, transportation, and private sectors.

The countries should assess all agreements for practicality, financial backing, and schedules, considering the limitations on Central Asian maritime access and other infrastructure projects in the region. From a geopolitical standpoint, closer ties between Turkmenistan and Italy help Europe build diverse relationships in Central Asia.

In the short-term, the visit can produce publicity, ceremonial agreements and a small set of technical memoranda. Both sides should have preliminary teams start feasibility studies and joint working groups in the fields of energy and transport.

Should Italy and Turkmenistan transform initial agreements into workable projects, results could involve pilot logistics channels linking Turkmen commodities to Mediterranean ports, increased Italian presence in the Central Asian republic’s energy endeavours, and broadened cultural and academic exchanges. /// nCa, 27 October 2025