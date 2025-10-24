President of Turkmenistan to Visit Italy on Official Visit

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will visit Italy on an official visit. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov during a Cabinet of Ministers meeting on Thursday (23 Oct).

The visit will include a meeting between the heads of state.

Berdimuhamedov is also scheduled to participate in the Turkmen-Italian Business Forum and the opening ceremony of the exhibition “Ancient Civilization of Turkmenistan” at the Capitoline Museum in Rome.

A package of bilateral documents is expected to be signed on key areas of cooperation.

Commenting on the report, the President noted that Turkmenistan places great importance on developing relations with the Italian Republic, with mutually beneficial partnerships being strengthened. In this regard, the head of state instructed the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to thoroughly prepare for the official visit.

On Turkmen-Italian Relations

Diplomatic relations with Italy were established on 9 June 1992. To date, the legal framework of Turkmen-Italian relations consists of 39 documents.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the post of president made official and working visits to Italy in November 2009 and May 2015, respectively. The Italian Prime Minister made a working visit to Turkmenistan in November 2014.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited Italy in November 2019, and in May 2025, high-level talks were held as part of the First Central Asia-Italy Summit.

Italy has supported all resolutions initiated by Turkmenistan and adopted by the UN General Assembly, co-authoring 10 of them.

Trade and economic partnerships are developing in the fields of energy, transport, the private sector, and other areas.

In the humanitarian sphere: Italian archaeologists have been conducting joint research with Turkmen colleagues at historical sites in Turkmenistan for over 30 years. A Turkmen-Italian working group on cultural cooperation is active. Preparations are currently underway for an archaeological exhibition of Turkmenistan in Rome, scheduled from October 2025 to April 2026.

Turkmen youth are studying at higher education institutions in Italy. The Italian language is taught in three universities and six secondary schools in Turkmenistan.

Since 1998, higher education institutions of the two countries have collaborated under the European Union’s TEMPUS (ERASMUS) program. The book by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, ‘Spiritual World of Turkmens’, has been translated and published in Italian. ///nCa, 24 October 2025