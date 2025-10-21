New Indian Ambassador Presents Credentials, Discusses Bilateral Ties with Turkmenistan Foreign Minister

On 20 October 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan, Bandaru Wilsonbabu, during which the Ambassador presented copies of his credentials to the Turkmen side.

Minister Meredov congratulated Ambassador Wilsonbabu on his appointment to this important post and extended his best wishes for success in his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, the parties reaffirmed the high level of political and diplomatic dialogue between Turkmenistan and India, as well as the dynamic development of trade-economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

Particular emphasis was placed on the role of mutual high-level visits in strengthening interstate relations. The sides also discussed collaboration within international and regional organizations, highlighting India’s consistent support for Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality and its global initiatives aimed at promoting peace and sustainable development.

The diplomats commended the expanding bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture and education and exchanged views on its further advancement.

Ambassador Bandaru Wilsonbabu expressed sincere appreciation for the warm welcome and affirmed his commitment to deepening the friendly ties between the two countries. ///nCa, 21 October 2025