Turkmenistan Marks 80th Anniversary of the United Nations — Building Our Future Together

The United Nations in Turkmenistan warmly invites partners, general public, media representatives to join nationwide celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations — a milestone of global cooperation, peace, and shared progress.

Location

Ashgabat

21 Archabil

744000 Ashgabat

Turkmenistan

23 October 2025 – 25 October 2025

About the event

Key Events:

🔹23 October 2025, 14:00

The conference dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations and Signing of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework

The Institute of Ithe nternational Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations will sign the new Cooperation Framework, outlining joint priorities for sustainable development in the country for 2026-2030.

🔹24 October 2025, 18:00

Historical Photo Exhibition “80 Years of the United Nations”

Mukamlar Palace foyer, Ashgabat

The exhibition will showcase key moments of the UN’s history and the Organization’s long-standing partnership with Turkmenistan.

🔹24 October 2025, 19:00

UN80 Symphonic Concert “Music of peace and hope”

Mukamlar Palace, Ashgabat

Featuring the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir, and the Children’s Choir of Turkmenistan under the direction of Honored Artist Rasul Klychev, this evening of music and memory will honor the UN’s legacy through cultural expression and visual storytelling.



🔹25 October 2025, 11:00

UN80 Marathons Across the Regions

In the cities of Ahal, Balkan, Dashoguz, Lebap, and Mary velayats

UN agencies and local partners will join athletes and communities to promote peace, unity, and healthy lifestyles through inclusive sporting events.

Please follow these links to register for the marathon:

///UN Turkmenistan