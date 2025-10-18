President of Turkmenistan Receives Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan: Focus on Trade, Economic, and Transport Cooperation

On 17 October 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Galymzhan Koishybayev, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Government Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

At the beginning of the meeting, Koishybayev conveyed greetings from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan to the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people.

In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov extended his greetings and emphasized Turkmenistan’s strong commitment to expanding its partnership with Kazakhstan.

The President highlighted that bilateral relations are actively developing across political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. He also noted the dynamic progress of the political dialogue between the two nations.

Regular high-level contacts play a key role in shaping the comprehensive development of interstate cooperation. Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to further close collaboration with fraternal Kazakhstan.

Koishybayev, in turn, underscored Kazakhstan’s high regard for its traditionally friendly ties with Turkmenistan, whose foreign policy is grounded in permanent neutrality—a principle of great importance for promoting peace and sustainable development across the region.

Trade and economic partnership holds a special place in the bilateral agenda. Its strengthening is supported by cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, including the development of international corridors, particularly along the North–South route.

The parties identified digitalization, infrastructure and innovation enhancement, green economy, and environmental protection as the promising areas of Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan cooperation.

They also emphasized the importance of expanding cultural and humanitarian dialogue.

The sides highlighted the vital role of the Turkmen-Kazakh Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific-Technical, and Cultural Cooperation in advancing bilateral relations.

In conclusion, President Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the outcomes of the meetings and negotiations held during Koishybayev’s visit to Turkmenistan would give new momentum to mutually beneficial bilateral partnership.

Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan to Hold a Series of Events by Year-End

On 17 October 2025, a meeting took place between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Deputy Prime Minister – Head of the Government Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev, according to Turkmenistan’s foreign ministry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

It was particularly noted that the consistent development of bilateral relations is supported by regular high-level and top-level contacts.

The sides reviewed preparations for a number of joint events scheduled to take place before the end of the year, including the next session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific-Technical, and Cultural Cooperation.

The talks also highlighted the high value placed on cooperation between the two countries within regional and international organizations. ///nCa, 18 October 2025