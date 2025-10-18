CIET 2025: Unmatched Opportunity for Turkmen Entrepreneurs to Grow Their Business

Turkmenistan’s private sector is gaining fresh momentum as the country continues to modernize its industrial and energy landscape. The forthcoming International Conference & EXPO “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan”, to be held on 3–4 November 2025 in the Awaza National Tourist Zone, is set to become a landmark event for local entrepreneurs seeking new partners and global exposure.

More than 300 delegates from leading companies in Japan, Türkiye, South Korea, the UAE, and other countries have already registered — many of them joining Turkmenistan’s business scene for the first time. Their participation opens the door to unprecedented opportunities for cooperation, investment, and technology transfer across the construction, chemical, and energy sectors.

For Turkmen entrepreneurs, CIET 2025 represents the best-value business investment of the year. With a registration fee of only 3 000 manats, participants receive a full-service package that includes:

Round-trip transport to and from Awaza,

to and from Awaza, Hotel accommodation ,

, Access to all conference sessions and the international exhibition ,

, Conference delegate bag,

Entry to networking events and gala dinners ,

, Direct meetings with foreign investors and technology partners.

This practical and affordable format ensures that small and medium-sized enterprises can stand side by side with global leaders, presenting their products, exploring joint ventures, and expanding their professional networks.

Among the confirmed high-level participants are Mr. Eisaku Ito, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Mr. Ahmet Çalık, Chairman of Çalık Holding; Erman Ilichak – Chairman of the Executive Board, Rönesans Holding;Tomohiro Takashina – Director of the Representative Office of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., in Turkmenistan; and Richard Dion – Senior Advisor for Partner Outreach and Donor Relations at CONNEX Support Unit — global leaders bringing new industrial expertise and investment perspectives.

CIET 2025 will feature foundation-laying ceremonies for major infrastructure projects, an international exhibition, and interactive sessions on smart construction, clean energy, and sustainable industry. The event will coincide with the Day of Construction and Industry Workers of Turkmenistan, making Awaza a meeting point where business, innovation, and celebration unite.

Registration remains open until 25 October 2025 — just 7 days left to secure your place.

For Turkmen businesses ready to grow, CIET 2025 is an unmissable gateway to global partnerships and profitable cooperation.

CIET 2025 – Smart Construction. Clean Energy. Resilient Future.

🔗 More information and registration: https://ciet-turkmenistan.com/en