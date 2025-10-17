Technology and Trade: St. Petersburg Exchange and Turkmenistan State Commodity Exchange Sign Partnership Agreement

The St. Petersburg Exchange and the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (GTSBT) have signed an agreement on technological and marketing cooperation. The document was signed during the 13th meeting of the Russian-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, held in Ashgabat.

The agreement aims to expand the geographical reach, increase the number of participants in exchange trading on both platforms, enhance the economic potential of the commodity markets of the parties, and develop new technologies for organized trading.

Under the agreement, the parties will collaborate in the following areas:

Technical modernization of software products for exchange trading and the exchange of technological research results;

Development of modern forms and methods of trading;

Conducting marketing research in the markets of Russia and Turkmenistan, with shared results;

Joint promotion of trading in specific exchange-traded commodities;

Collaborative projects to organize trading and create new exchange products.

“Cooperation with the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan will strengthen ties between the entrepreneurial communities of our countries. Moreover, this document is strategically important for logistics and the development of cross-border trade on the Eurasian continent. Ultimately, our work will lay the foundation for a unified market and information space,” said Igor Artemiev, President of the St. Petersburg Exchange.

“In the near future, we will organize mutual delegation visits to exchange experiences and best practices in exchange technologies. We have ambitious plans for marketing research and information exchange regarding the goods traded in our markets. This will pave the way for direct inter-exchange trading,” commented Batyr Volsahatov, Chairman of the Board of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (GTSBT), established in 1994, is a key economic institution in the country. The exchange serves as the primary body for state regulation of export-import operations and is integrated into the international economic system. Through exchange trading, locally produced goods, including petroleum products, cotton fiber, and products of the textile and chemical industries, are exported to other countries.

The St. Petersburg Exchange, founded in May 2008, is Russia’s largest commodity exchange, organizing trading in markets for petroleum products, oil, petrochemicals, natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, metals, timber and construction materials, mineral fertilizers, agricultural products, and the derivatives market. The exchange’s is headquartered in Moscow. ///nCa, 17 October 2025