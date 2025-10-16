A New Chapter in Turkmenistan’s Chemical Industry: Construction Begins on Superphosphate and Ammonium Sulfate Plant in Turkmenabat

On 15 September 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov lead the groundbreaking ceremony for a mineral fertilizer production complex at the S.A. Niyazov Turkmenabat Chemical Plant in Lebap Province.

The plant, designed to produce 350,000 tons of superphosphate and 100,000 tons of ammonium sulfate annually, will be constructed by the South Korean company Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. The client is the State Concern “Türkmenhimiýa.”

In his address to the ceremony participants, President Berdimuhamedov emphasized that several major chemical industry enterprises are currently operating efficiently. These robust facilities utilize domestic raw materials to produce high-quality products, with output volumes steadily increasing.

The new complex is intended to ensure a reliable supply of high-grade phosphate fertilizers to agricultural producers and domestic consumers. It will also strengthen the food security of the independent state and enable local production of fertilizers that are currently imported.

Jung Won-ju, Chairman of the Board of the Korean company Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd., noted that the ceremony marks not only the foundation of a new plant but also another significant step toward Turkmenistan’s peaceful and sustainable development.

The construction of this mineral fertilizer complex is a key national project, expected to make a substantial contribution to the advancement of Turkmenistan’s gas-chemical industry and agriculture, he said.

President Berdimuhamedov then signed a commemorative message for the occasion, which was placed in a special capsule.

Looking Ahead

As the President stated, productive work is being carried out in the country to establish new enterprises in the chemical industry.

In particular, a urea production complex is planned to be built in the Turkmenbashi district of the Balkan region, a second phase of the gas-to-gasoline plant in Ahal, and a mineral fertilizer plant in the Mary district of the Mary region.

Along with other regions, special importance is being attached to the socio-economic development of the Lebap region.

Construction of the Mary–Turkmenabat section of the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat high-speed highway is nearing completion.

In the city of Turkmenabat, construction continues on a new complex of buildings for the Seyitnazar Seydi Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said, noting that in the future, activities aimed at the comprehensive development of the country’s regions and the creation of modern new industries will be successfully implemented.

Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov

Dear compatriots! Dear people!

Today we are taking part in the groundbreaking ceremony of the complex for the production of mineral fertilizers at the S.A.Niyazov Turkmenabat Chemical Plant in Lebap province. I cordially congratulate everyone on this significant event!

Dear people!

The chemical industry is one of the key sectors of our economy. Large-scale work is being carried out in the country to develop the industry: huge amounts of investments are being made, major projects are being implemented, and modern technologies are being introduced into production.

Currently, a number of large chemical industry enterprises are operating effectively.

These powerful enterprises produce high-quality products through the use of local raw materials, the volumes of which are consistently growing.

Dear people!

Major projects being implemented in the epoch of the revival of a new era of a powerful state, new production facilities being commissioned, are aimed at strengthening our economy and ensuring a peaceful and happy life for our people.

When implementing these projects, we attach special importance to compliance with environmental requirements and the introduction of advanced technologies. As a result, major industrial projects carried out jointly with our partners receive positive assessments from reputable international organizations about their full compliance with high quality, innovative solutions and environmental requirements.

Dear people!

The project of a new complex for the production of mineral fertilizers at the S.A.Niyazov Turkmenabat Chemical Plant of the Turkmenhimiia State Concern will be implemented by Daewoo of the Republic of Korea.

During the construction of this complex, the foundation of which is being laid today, innovative technological equipment and facilities will be used to comply with environmental requirements.

The new complex is designed to ensure reliable supply of high-quality phosphorous fertilizers to agricultural producers and domestic consumers of the country, create an opportunity to strengthen the food security of an independent state and produce phosphorous fertilizers imported from abroad.

The new facility will annually produce 350,000 tons of superphosphate and 100,000 tons of ammonium sulfate. After the commissioning of the complex, the potential of the country’s chemical industry will increase significantly.

With the commissioning of a modern chemical plant, additional jobs will be created. It is planned to train most of the specialists who will work here in higher educational institutions of foreign countries, and all necessary conditions will be created for their work.

Dear people!

Productive work is underway to form new production facilities in the domestic chemical industry.

In particular, it is planned to build a complex for the production of carbamide in the Turkmenbashi district of the Balkan province, the second stage of a plant for the production of gasoline from gas in Akhal, as well as a plant for the production of mineral fertilizers on the territory of the Mary district of Mary province.

The implementation of such large-scale projects in the country is evidence of the enormous attention paid to the development of the chemical industry.

Dear people!

Along with other regions, we also attach great importance to the socio-economic development of the Lebap province. Powerful industrial enterprises, facilities and structures for social and cultural purposes are being consistently built and put into operation here.

The Mary–Turkmenabat section of the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat high-speed highway is currently under construction at the final stage. The construction of a new building complex of the Seyitnazar Seydi Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute continues in the city of Turkmenabat.

In the future, we will successfully carry out programmatic activities for the integrated development of the country’s regions and the creation of modern new production facilities.

Dear people! Dear participants of the celebration!

Once again, I cordially congratulate all of you on the laying of the foundation of the complex for the production of mineral fertilizers at the Turkmenabat Chemical Plant in Lebap province in the International Year of Peace and Trust! I wish you good health, family well-being, and great success in your work!

