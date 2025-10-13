Turkmen-Russian Intergovernmental Commission Meeting in Ashgabat: Focus on Trade, Transport, and Education

The meeting of the Turkmen-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation took place in Ashgabat.

The commission was co-chaired by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev, responsible for the trade sector, and Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin.

“Our cooperation rests on a solid foundation and continues to develop dynamically. We are actively collaborating on issues of industry, energy, culture, and education,” Khusnullin noted on his social media.

The meeting focused on increasing bilateral trade turnover. According to the Russian government, trade between the two countries grew by over 30% in the first seven months of 2025. Particular attention was given to opportunities for Russian marketplaces to enter the Turkmen market.

“We see significant potential in transport development, including railway, road, and air transportation, as well as the North-South international transport corridor,” Khusnullin emphasized.

Turkmenistan’s geographic position offers broad prospects for developing all types of transport, providing access to markets in Central Asia, Pakistan, India, and Iran.

Effective cooperation was highlighted in the oil and gas sector, with Russian companies supplying Turkmenistan with equipment, components, and technological solutions, as well as performing complex repairs.

In the field of sports, Khusnullin emphasized opportunities for joint initiatives, including the participation of Turkmen athletes in international competitions. The Turkmen delegation was invited to the International Youth Festival, set to take place in Krasnoyarsk in 2026. Agreements were reached to expand cooperation in education.

“The Russian market is one of our priorities. We are interested in both importing and exporting our products, and we see significant potential for developing cooperation in the fields of industry, digitalization, and agriculture. We will also promote joint events for the business circles of the two countries. In the field of education, we are interested in studying Russian digital solutions for the formation of a unified educational system,” said DPM Nokerguly Atagulyev.

The meeting concluded with the signing of several documents:

• Protocol of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission

• Action plan for cooperation between the Ministry of Education of Russia and the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan

• Action plan for cooperation between Rosreestr (Federal Service of State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography) and the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan

• Agreement on technological and marketing cooperation between the St. Petersburg and Turkmen Commodity Exchanges,

• Agreement between the customs services of the two countries on the organization of a simplified procedure for customs operations in the movement of goods and transport services between Russia and Turkmenistan.

• Three memoranda of cooperation in the field of equestrian sports and horse breeding.

“We see great potential for strengthening our relations across all areas. I am confident that the agreements reached will yield practical results for our countries,” Khusnullin stressed.

More than 50 representatives of relevant departments and companies took part in the work of the commission from the Russian side. Negotiations between the administration of St. Petersburg and the Mayor’s Office of Ashgabat also took place on the sidelines of the intergovernmental commission. ///nCa, 13 October 2025