Presidents of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan met in Dushanbe

On 9 October 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov traveled to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on a working visit to participate in the second Central Asia–Russia Summit and the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

On the same day, a meeting was held between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

During the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan conveyed greetings from the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to President Emomali Rahmon.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to President Emomali Rahmon for participating in the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries and noted his personal contribution to strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

Emomali Rahmon extended best wishes to Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and emphasized the importance of mutual high-level state visits.

President Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan and Tajikistan share similar positions on key issues of global and regional politics and expressed appreciation to the Tajik side for supporting Turkmenistan’s policy of positive neutrality and its international initiatives.

The positive experience of cooperation between the two countries within international organizations, particularly the United Nations, was highlighted. Tajikistan has co-authored numerous UN General Assembly resolutions initiated by Turkmenistan. Turkmenistan highly values Tajikistan’s international efforts and supports its constructive initiatives in international organizations.

The parties exchanged views on the cooperation of Central Asian countries in the areas of regional security and environmental protection. In this context, the importance of the High-Level International Conference on Glacier Preservation, held in Dushanbe in May of this year, was underscored.

The meeting also addressed trade and economic cooperation. The parties noted the need to take measures to increase mutual trade turnover and diversify economic ties.

Both sides expressed readiness to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of energy, industry, and agriculture, including new “green” initiatives.

The importance of establishing joint ventures and increasing exports of industrial and agricultural products was also emphasized.

Special attention was given to enhancing transport and communication cooperation.

The role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Tajik Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, whose last meeting was held in Ashgabat in October 2024, was noted. The possibility of holding the next meeting of this commission in the near future was discussed.

The parties also addressed cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres, with the scientific and educational sector remaining a priority.

In conclusion, the heads of state reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries. ///nCa, 9 October 2025