Mary City Celebrates Elders, Teachers, and Music with Joyful, Intergenerational Festival

On 5 October 2025, the city of Mary (Turkmenistan) hosted a festive event dedicated to the International Day of Older Persons, World Teachers’ Day, and International Music Day. The celebration was organized by the economic society “Däp-Dessur” and the “Dari Dobro” club, who joined forces to offer the older generation a day filled with joy, attention, and respect.

The highlight of the program was the contest “Let’s Go, Grandmas!” featuring nine energetic and creative participants. The grandmothers introduced themselves with original presentations, performed musical numbers, and showcased their ingenuity in a playful challenge—tying the most creative scarf in under one minute. The contest sparked lively reactions from the audience and brought smiles and applause all around.

The festive program included musical performances, songs, and heartfelt congratulations. The event concluded with a warm tea gathering, where participants and guests exchanged impressions and kind wishes.

“For us, this celebration is a chance to express gratitude to our elders, to show that we are here and value their life experience, kindness, and wisdom. Such gatherings unite generations and create a special atmosphere of heartfelt warmth,” said Shirin Zhozhyeva, director of “Däp-Dessur.”

She also extended thanks to the event’s partners and sponsors:

“We are grateful to the insurance company ‘Resmi Kepil’ for its ongoing support of social initiatives and care for the elderly, as well as to ‘Bossan Concept,’ a company offering luxury furniture for home and garden. It was especially touching that ‘Bossan Concept’ prepared gifts for all the participants, making the day even more joyful and memorable.” The event stood out as a vivid example of respect for the older generation, creative inspiration, and the warmth that brings people of all ages together. ///nCa, 7 October 2025 (in cooperation with Däp-Dessur)