Turkmenistan and Italy to Hold Business Forum in Rome

On 6 October 2025, in Rome, Ambassador of Turkmenistan Toyly Komekov met with Adolfo Urso, Italy’s Minister for Enterprises and “Made in Italy” Products. The two discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in strategically important sectors such as critical raw materials, the space industry, energy, and investments aimed at developing the business environment in both countries, according to the Italian ministry.

The meeting served as a preparatory step ahead of a potential Business Forum scheduled for 24 October in Rome, which will bring together a representative group of Italian and Turkmen companies. Minister Urso emphasized the importance of deepening ties with Turkmenistan, particularly in the area of critical raw material supplies. To this end, the Minister and the Ambassador explored opportunities for collaboration on joint projects and investments in this sector.

The space industry was also a central focus of the discussion, with Italy and Turkmenistan identifying potential for joint initiatives at both institutional and commercial levels. They agreed on the importance of initiating technical dialogue between the space agencies and companies of the two countries to foster exchanges of expertise and technologies.

Finally, both parties confirmed the opportunity to enhance industrial synergy between Italy and Turkmenistan through economic cooperation tools, the promotion of entrepreneurial missions, and the involvement of companies operating in various strategic sectors.

As earlier reported, a visit by the President of Turkmenistan to Italy is scheduled for October this year.

On 24 October, an exhibition titled “Rise of Cultures in Turkmenistan: Bronze Age Margiana and the Parthian Kingdom” will open in Rome. ///nCa, 6 October 2025