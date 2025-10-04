Germany and Turkmenistan: 35th Anniversary of German Unity Serves as an Occasion to Review Bilateral Partnership and Future Plans

On 3 October 2025, Ashgabat hosted a solemn celebration of the Day of German Unity, marking the 35th anniversary of Germany’s reunification. The event was hosted by the Ambassador of Germany to Turkmenistan, Bernd Heinze.

The chief guest from the Turkmenistan government was Deputy Prime Minister overseeing the trade sector, Nokerguly Atagulyev.

In his speech, Ambassador Heinze, reflecting on the state of German-Turkmen relations, emphasized both countries’ commitment to the principles of multilateralism, with the United Nations playing a central role. This is particularly relevant in the context of global challenges, where Germany and Turkmenistan advocate for resolving issues through international law and dialogue. Heinze expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for its clear commitment to strong multilateralism with the United Nations at its centre.

The past year saw the partnership reach new heights. In September 2024, the President of Turkmenistan met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz within the framework of the “Central Asia – Germany” (C5+1) format, a clear signal of mutual respect and willingness to deepen cooperation.

In October 2024, two new hospitals were opened in Ashgabat, with German specialists contributing to their equipment. “In the new hospital for physiology, German and Turkmen scientists are conducting joint research into the effects of heat on the human organism. In Turkmenistan, too, such research is becoming increasingly important, even vital, in view of global climate change,” the Ambassador noted.

Economic cooperation remains a cornerstone of the relationship. At the 10th meeting of the German-Turkmen Working Group on Economic Cooperation in Berlin in November 2024, the parties discussed prospects in renewable energy, water and agriculture, the “green economy,” transport and logistics infrastructure, finance and banking, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Turkmenistan’s participation in the EU-Central Asia Summit in Samarkand in April 2025 strengthened its integration into the European context. The adoption of a joint strategic partnership with a billion-euro investment package also creates new economic prospects for Turkmenistan.

The Ambassador expressed the interest of German companies in expanding not only trade but also investments in Turkmenistan.

In April 2025, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people and German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, during which satisfaction was expressed with the steady development of bilateral relations. The growth in trade volume and the unveiling of a monument to Johann Wolfgang von Goethe in Ashgabat in 2024 were highlighted as symbols of respect for German culture and a commitment to strengthening friendship.

“In two weeks, a new round of political consultations between our two governments will take place in Berlin,” the diplomat announced.

Ambassador Heinze also congratulated the Turkmen side on the selection of a Turkmen diplomat for a professional development course at the German Federal Foreign Office, underscoring the high level of professionalism among Turkmen colleagues.

Cultural and educational ties play a significant role in the partnership.

According to the Ambassador, over 50,000 people in Turkmenistan are studying the German language, which is taught in universities, the “Dil” language center, and several PASCH schools, considered partners of the future.

“A lecturer from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) teaches at the Institute for International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. There are also four university partnerships between German and Turkmen universities,” the Ambassador noted.

Unveiling near-term plans, the diplomat stated that in two weeks, a delegation from Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education, Research, and Technology, together with the Turkmen side, will join their Turkmen counterparts to explore Turkmenistan’s scientific potential in selected fields, identify areas for research cooperation and discuss the expansion of existing university partnerships.

Looking to the future, Germany aims to expand joint projects in sustainable energy and ecology.

“We want to further diversify our economic cooperation: more support for partnerships between small and medium-sized enterprises, more expansion of logistical connections between Europe and Turkmenistan, more cooperation on infrastructure and digitalisation,” Ambassador Heinze emphasized.

In education, plans include expanding the network of PASCH schools, increasing German language exams through the Goethe Institute, intensifying academic exchanges, and fostering dialogue between civil societies.

Germany expressed its desire to continue and expand dialogue within the EU-Central Asia framework and cooperate more closely with Turkmenistan in the United Nations and regional organisations.

Concluding his speech, Ambassador Heinze called on the Turkmen leadership to support the implementation of these plans.

The celebration of the Day of German Unity in Ashgabat was not only a commemoration of Germany’s historic reunification but also a reaffirmation of the strong friendship with Turkmenistan, built on trust, respect, and shared prospects for prosperity. ///nCa, 4 October 2025

Here are some photos from the event: