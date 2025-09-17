Second Ministerial Dialogue “Central Asia + Japan” on Economy and Energy Held in Tokyo

On 16 September 2025, the Second Ministerial Dialogue on Economy and Energy in the “Central Asia + Japan” format took place in Tokyo, chaired by Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Yoji Muto.

The meeting brought together high-level representatives from Central Asian countries and Japan:

– Yoji Muto, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan;

– Taalaibek Ibraev, Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan;

– Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan (online participation);

– Daler Juma, Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan;

– Maksat Babaev, State Minister and Chairman of the “Turkmengaz” State Concern (online participation);

– Bakhtiyor Mamatkarimov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan (online participation).

Ambassadors from all participating countries were also present.

The dialogue participants reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation in various fields, taking into account the countries’ obligations under the Paris Agreement on combating climate change. The discussions focused on energy transition, decarbonization, and the implementation of joint projects to achieve carbon neutrality.

Minister Yoji Muto presented the “Roadmap for Achieving Carbon Neutrality in Central Asia,” developed in collaboration with the ministries of the participating countries. This roadmap builds on the agreements reached during the first dialogue in 2023, where the parties committed to accelerating energy transition projects through bilateral lending mechanisms and public-private financing.

Participants shared their countries’ experiences in addressing climate change, discussed the use of various decarbonization technologies tailored to national specifics, and explored prospects for implementing projects linked to the Roadmap. An agreement was also reached to support renewable energy projects aimed at achieving carbon neutrality in the region and to strengthen cooperation between Central Asian countries and Japan in this area.

The “Central Asia + Japan” format was established in 2004 to promote regional cooperation and address shared challenges aimed at ensuring stability and development in Central Asia. The first dialogue on economy and energy, initiated by Japan in 2023, laid the foundation for deeper collaboration in energy and sustainable development. The second dialogue reinforced these efforts, underscoring the importance of joint work to achieve global climate goals. ///nCa, 17 September 2025