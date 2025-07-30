Creative Shopper Bag Workshop for Seniors Takes Place in Ashgabat

A specialized masterclass on shopper bag painting, dedicated to Central Asia’s water resources, recently took place in Ashgabat for citizens of retirement age. This event was conducted within the framework of the regional project “Water Management in Central Asia with Climate Impact Considerations” and was timed to coincide with Amu Darya River Day.

The workshop was organized by the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) in partnership with the State Committee for Water Management of Turkmenistan. The project receives funding from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), with additional support from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

Under the guidance of artist Nurberdy Annakuliyev, participants from the older generation learned various painting techniques, creating images of water landscapes. This artistic expression served to underscore the critical importance of water for the entire region.

Participants enthusiastically dedicated themselves to their canvases, fully immersing themselves in the creative process. The workshop unfolded in a warm and inspiring atmosphere, as attendees shared ideas, laughed, and discussed their artwork. It was evident that such events not only foster creative abilities but also strengthen social bonds, bringing joy and a sense of purpose to those involved.

This event highlights the significance of cultural and educational exchange in addressing the pressing environmental challenges facing Central Asia. The workshop not only helped participants develop their artistic skills but also drew attention to the responsible use of water resources and adaptation to climate change.

It was noted that this event serves as one of the preparatory stages for the main Amu Darya River Day celebration. Planned activities also include themed workshops for teenagers and people with disabilities, children’s drawing competitions, upcycled product design contests, and photography contests, as well as an online flash mob, all aimed at enhancing environmental literacy and fostering a respectful attitude towards the environment. ///nCa, 30 July 2025