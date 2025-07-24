Unmanned Freight Transport at the Border: Kazakhstan and China Launch “Smart Customs” to Boost Multimillion-Dollar Trade Turnover

As part of strengthening Kazakh-Chinese economic cooperation, an innovative pilot project, “Smart Customs,” has been launched at the border checkpoints of “Bakhty” (Kazakhstan) and “Pokitu” (China). The project aims to enhance efficiency and digitalize customs logistics, with the introduction of unmanned freight transport as its key component, according to the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

The initiative was agreed upon during a working meeting between the Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan, Zhandos Duysembiyev, and the Secretary of the Party Committee of Tacheng City (Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region), Mr. Zhi Xianwei. The parties signed a cooperation agreement outlining joint efforts on the project, coordination of actions, and the exchange of expertise in the digitalization of customs and logistics processes.

The “Smart Customs” project incorporates advanced technologies to make border crossings faster and more convenient. Instead of traditional driver-operated transport, goods will be transported by unmanned vehicles capable of automatically crossing the border.

Additionally, a unified electronic declaration, recognized by both countries, has been introduced, and the processing and tracking of goods will be fully digitized.

Thanks to automated navigation and control systems, goods will be able to move around the clock with minimal human involvement. The project is expected to deliver the following outcomes:

– An increase in cargo flow to 10 million tons per year;

– Significant reduction in customs clearance times;

– Lower transportation costs;

– Enhanced transparency and security of logistics operations;

– Relief of road infrastructure and the development of logistics hubs;

– Stimulation of agricultural exports, including grain, oilseeds, meat, and processed goods.

The “Smart Customs” project also contributes to the modernization of border infrastructure, the creation of new jobs, and the attraction of investments. ///nCa, 24 July 2025