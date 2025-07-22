Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Presents Copies of Credentials in Turkmenistan

On 21 July 2025, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ahmet Gurbanov, met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Turkmenistan, Ji Shumin, who presented copies of his credentials.

Deputy Minister Gurbanov congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to this important post and affirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to support and facilitate his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a broad range of issues related to strengthening Turkmen-Chinese relations. It was noted that regular high-level meetings contribute to advancing the political dialogue.

As part of efforts to intensify trade and economic ties, both sides expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the energy sector.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to further developing the partnership.

Chinese media previously reported that Ji Shumin was born in May 1972. He has held positions as Deputy Director-General of the Department of Eurasian Affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and served as Ambassador to Tajikistan.///nCa, 22 July 2025