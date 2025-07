The National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, will make an official visit to Azerbaijan on July 16–17, according to the Azerbaijani news agency APA.

During the visit, bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are expected to be discussed.

In addition, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will visit Karabakh as part of the official program. ///nCa, 15 July 2025