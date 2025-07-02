Telephone conversation between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Niger

On 1 July 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Affairs of Nigerians Abroad of the Republic of Niger, Mr. Bakari Yau Sangare.

During the conversation, the Ministers discussed the possibilities of developing cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

The need to establish regular contacts between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Niger was noted.The sides stressed the similarity of approaches to the issues on the international agenda.

A separate topic of conversation was the preparation for the Third Conference of Landlocked Countries, which will be held in Turkmenistan in August this year. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 2 July 2025