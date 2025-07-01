President of Turkmenistan Receives Newly Appointed Ambassador of Pakistan

On 30 June 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkmenistan, Ms. Faryal Leghari, who presented her credentials to the head of state.

During the meeting, the ambassador emphasized that Pakistan highly values Turkmenistan’s peace-loving policy. She also conveyed greetings from Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to President Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Congratulating the ambassador on her appointment to the high diplomatic post, President Berdimuhamedov reciprocated with greetings to Pakistan’s leadership. He noted that Turkmenistan and Pakistan are bound not only by friendly and brotherly relations but also by shared spiritual, cultural, and historical values.

Pakistan is one of Turkmenistan’s key partners in the South Asian region. Cooperation between the two countries is successfully developing in political-diplomatic, trade-economic, energy, transport, educational, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Turkmen-Pakistani relations are characterized by a high level of trust and mutual understanding, which serves as a solid foundation for partnership development both bilaterally and within international organizations, particularly the United Nations, the Organization of Economic Cooperation, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Trade-economic and energy cooperation holds a special place in the agenda of Turkmen-Pakistani relations.

Currently, both countries are implementing major regional energy and communication projects, including the construction of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India transnational gas pipeline, as well as fiber-optic communication and power transmission lines along the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan route.

In this regard, the head of state emphasized that these projects will contribute to the socio-economic development of the entire region in the long term. He expressed confidence that Ms. Faryal Leghari, as the newly appointed ambassador, will contribute to the implementation of these major projects by coordinating the efforts of both countries.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, including cooperation in education, science, and healthcare.

In conclusion, Ambassador Faryal Leghari assured the President of Turkmenistan that she would make every effort to further strengthen the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries.

Pakistan’s Ambassador Presents Copies of Credentials to Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister

On 30 June 2025, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkmenistan, Ms. Faryal Leghari.

At the start of the meeting, Ms. Leghari presented copies of her credentials.

The parties discussed key aspects of bilateral relations in political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian areas.

The diplomats noted that regular high-level state contacts are a key factor in the consistent development of Turkmen-Pakistani relations across a wide range of areas.

The effectiveness of partnership within regional and international structures, particularly the UN, OIC, and ECO, was also highlighted.

Speaking about the significance of the International Year of Peace and Trust and the upcoming International Forum marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, the Foreign Minister emphasized that the Islamabad Declaration of 1995 was one of the first international documents that laid the foundation for the UN General Assembly Resolution on the Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan, unanimously adopted on 12 December 1995.

Additionally, the parties discussed cooperation in the energy and transport sectors, including the construction of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India transnational gas pipeline, power transmission lines, and a fiber-optic communication system along the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan route. ///nCa, 1 July 2025