Visit of the Executive Director of Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC) to Ashgabat

Meeting with the Executive Director of the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On June 26, 2025, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myakhri Byashimova met with newly appointed Executive Director of the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia (CAREC) Batyr Mammedov at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues in the field of environmental protection, ecology and climate change. Issues of cooperation were discussed, in particular, the efforts of the Central Asian countries in combating the negative effects of climate change, Turkmenistan’s international initiatives in the field of environmental protection, as well as the implementation of joint projects.

It was noted that by ratifying the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement, Turkmenistan fulfills all its obligations.

The parties also discussed the active work of the CAREC Project Office in Turkmenistan, whose activities are aimed at promoting the development of a regional dialogue between representatives of environmental and water authorities in the region.

The sides expressed mutual interest in developing mutually beneficial relations between Turkmenistan and CAREC.

CAREC and the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan strengthen cooperation on key environmental initiatives

A day earlier, Executive Director of CAREC Batyr Mammedov held a working meeting with Minister of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan Charygeldi Babaniyazov, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan Nuri Zhumashov and Deputy Head of the International Management Department of the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan Mergen Yusupov. Mergen Kepbanov, Director of the CAREC Project Office in Turkmenistan, also took part in the meeting.

Batyr Mammedov briefed the Ministry’s representatives on the priorities and plans of CAREC, including new initiatives and projects. He noted the One Health project, implemented with the support of the World Bank, and the RESILAND CA+ project. The RESILAND CA+ (Restoration of Sustainable Landscapes in Central Asia) program is the flagship initiative of the World Bank aimed at solving the problems of land degradation and strengthening resilience to climate change in Central Asia.

A wide range of environmental issues were discussed at the meeting, and special attention was paid to issues of biodiversity, rational use of water resources, waste management, as well as the preparation of a roadmap and the development of a national waste management strategy.

Turkmenistan’s Minister of Environmental Protection Charygeldi Babaniyazov proposed developing a pilot project to create deciduous tree nurseries in addition to coniferous trees. In addition, he expressed support for the launch of the GEF-8 project “Catalyzing the Nature-Positive Transformation of the Agricultural. Sector in Turkmenistan towards Enhanced Resilience to Climate”, aimed at sustainable development and environmental protection.

Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan Nuri Zhumashov shared plans for the implementation of the RESILAND program in Turkmenistan, including assistance to the Institute of Deserts and the purchase of laboratory equipment.

Mergen Kepbanov, Director of the CAREC Project Office in Turkmenistan, informed about international initiatives, including the Montevideo Environmental Law program implemented by UNEP. The program can provide support to the Ministry of Environmental Protection in the development of a forest cadastre and an ecological atlas. He recommended appointing a national coordinator from the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan to participate in the program and raise funds for new projects.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the issue of Turkmenistan’s participation in the Fifteenth Central Asian Leadership Program, which is held annually with the support of the OSCE and GIZ. Batyr Mammadov suggested that the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan send two specialists to participate in the upcoming cycle of the program.

In turn, Deputy Minister Nuri Zhumashov noted Kazakhstan’s successful practice in the field of forestry and suggested considering the prospects for bilateral cooperation, including the development of reference books and methodological materials based on Kazakhstan’s best practices.

At the end of the meeting, Batyr Mammadov informed about the upcoming participation of CAREC in the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-30), which will be held in Belen, Brazil, and the holding of a special side event on behalf of CAREC within the framework of the conference.

CAREC and the World Bank sign a grant agreement for the One Health project

During his visit to Ashgabat, CAREC Executive Director signed an online grant agreement between CAREC and the World Bank on the implementation of the One health project.

The signing of this agreement opens up new opportunities for the implementation of projects aimed at increasing the region’s resilience to emergencies in the field of:

• Prevention and control of zoonotic diseases (diseases transmitted from animals to humans;

• Fight against antimicrobial resistance;

• Ensuring food safety;

• Improving animal health and welfare;

• Conservation of biodiversity and ecosystem health;

• Addressing climate change issues that affect human and animal health.

