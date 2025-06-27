Turkmen Scientists Patent Technology for Extracting Antioxidant from Local Grape Variety

A biotechnology laboratory at the International Scientific and Technological Park of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan has developed and patented a technology for producing resveratrol—a powerful natural antioxidant—from a local grape variety, reported the online-newspaper “Turkmenistan: The Golden Age”.

The antioxidant is extracted from the red grape variety Pozdny Vavilova, using various parts of the vine, including berry skins, shoots, seeds, and pomace.

Resveratrol is recognized for its significant health benefits, including strengthening the cardiovascular system, enhancing memory, and slowing the aging process. Research also suggests its potential in preventing and treating obesity and diabetes.

Other grape varieties—such as Terbash, Ashkhabadsky, Taifi, Cabernet, and Garauzyum—were also tested during the study. Leaves collected at the end of the growing season from cultivated grapevines yielded phenolic compounds with high antioxidant activity.

The State Service for Intellectual Property under the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan has officially registered the copyright for the resveratrol extraction technology.

According to Altyn Rakhmanova, head of the biotechnology laboratory, the patented technology holds broad application potential in pharmacology, cosmetology, and dermatology.

The Pozdny Vavilova grape variety was developed in Turkmenistan between 1970 and 1978 by crossbreeding the Ichkimar and Janjal Kara varieties. The grapes are large and conical, with elongated cylindrical berries.

Due to its high resveratrol content, the Pozdny Vavilova vine shows strong resistance to frost, rain, and wind. In addition, it is rich in polyphenols, ellagic acid, and other micronutrients that, together with vitamin C, offer strong antioxidant protection.

Turkmen scientists continue to explore the biotechnological potential of grapes. Earlier studies included the development of fuel briquettes from vine wood.///nCa, 27 June 2025