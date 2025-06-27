Chinese Ambassador Concludes Diplomatic Mission in Turkmenistan

On June 26, 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Turkmenistan, Qian Naicheng, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission.

The two sides reviewed the current state and prospects for Turkmen-Chinese bilateral cooperation, with particular attention to political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian dimensions. They also highlighted the successful partnership between the two countries within international organizations, especially the United Nations.

Minister Meredov expressed his appreciation to Ambassador Qian for his personal contribution to advancing bilateral relations and extended his best wishes for continued success in his future endeavors.

Ambassador Qian, in turn, conveyed his sincere gratitude to the Turkmen side for its comprehensive support and cooperation throughout his tenure. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 26 Jun 2025