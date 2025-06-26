Turkmenistan delegation to Germany: Exchange of experience in the field of energy and climate

From June 23 to 28, 2025, a Turkmen delegation consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Energy, and the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan is undertaking a study visit to Germany.

The visit is organized by the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) within the framework of the project “European Union for a Green Turkmenistan: Political Dialogue and Actions,” as reported by the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan.

The primary goal of the visit is to strengthen collaboration between the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, the State Concern “Turkmengaz,” and GIZ, based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed on May 14, 2024. This initiative aims to advance cooperation between research institutions and higher education establishments in Turkmenistan and the European Union in support of the country’s transition to a green and sustainable development model.

Based on these objectives, the main content of the visit is to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, promote the exchange of experience and knowledge between the Turkmen and German sides in the scientific and educational field. In particular, during the visit, it is planned to discuss key aspects of future Memoranda of Understanding with leading German universities — Clausthal University of Technology and Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg — in order to develop cooperation in the field of scientific research.

In addition, the most important task of cooperation with these universities is joining efforts to study advanced green technologies in order to reduce carbon emissions, develop renewable energy sources, increase energy efficiency and develop sustainable environmental solutions that contribute to achieving the climate goals of Turkmenistan and the European Union.

On the first day of the visit, the Turkmen delegation held a meeting with representatives of the German Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the talks, issues of international energy security, sustainable development, as well as Germany’s international energy cooperation strategy and prospects for mutually beneficial bilateral relations in this area were discussed.

A meeting was also held with representatives of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, during which the parties discussed the potential of renewable energy sources, the introduction of energy-saving technologies, modern innovative solutions in the energy sector, as well as opportunities for cooperation in these areas.

On the same day, the Turkmen delegation visited the German Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Space, where issues of state policy in the field of higher education, financing scientific research in the field of energy and environmental technologies, as well as the implementation of academic exchange programs in the field of renewable energy were discussed.

The study visit of the Turkmen delegation to Germany continues.///nCa, 26 June 2025