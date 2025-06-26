Turkmenistan and Moldova Exchange Expertise on Radioactive Waste Management

From June 23 to 27, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (GIES) of the Republic of Moldova is hosting an official delegation from Turkmenistan, appointed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to the GIES press service.

The visit focuses on the exchange of experience and best practices in civil protection and radioactive waste management.

Throughout the working meetings, GIES specialists, in collaboration with representatives from the National Agency for Regulation of Nuclear and Radiological Activities, are presenting Moldova’s national system for managing radioactive waste to the Turkmen delegation. The delegation will also review Moldova’s regulatory framework for nuclear and radiological activities, including legislation concerning radioactive waste management.

As part of the program, the delegation is visiting key waste management facilities to observe effective practices that prioritize public safety and environmental protection.

In turn, Turkmen specialists will present their national system for radioactive waste management, offering insights into their regulatory approach and operational practices.

The discussions further cover ongoing international cooperation, current projects, and prospective initiatives in radioactive waste management, decommissioning, and environmental remediation.

This exchange takes place within the framework of the Republic of Moldova’s Technical Cooperation Programme with the IAEA. ///nCa, 26 June 2025