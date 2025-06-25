Interactive Tour of Kyiv Square Featuring Monument to Magtymguly Fragi

In the heart of Kyiv, near the Embassy of Turkmenistan, lies a picturesque park that houses a monument to the eminent Turkmen poet and philosopher of the East, Magtymguly Fragi.

For over two decades, this monument has stood as a symbol of reverence for the great cultural figures of Turkmenistan, reflecting Ukraine’s enduring respect for Turkmen literature and the friendship between the two nations.

Now, thanks to a new initiative by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Ukraine, all interested internet users can take a virtual 3D tour of the Kyiv square via Google Maps. This immersive experience allows users to stroll along the vibrant pathways of the blooming park and view the monument to Magtymguly Fragi up close. The project was launched in celebration of the Day of Culture and Art Workers and the Poetry of Magtymguly Fragi, observed in Turkmenistan on June 27.

A seasonal highlight of the park is the ornately designed flowerbed near the monument, adorned with a floral depiction of Turkmenistan’s national emblem. This artistic gesture reflects a profound respect for the country’s cultural and national identity.

Viewing the 3D tour is available at the link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/ojuuxojpiE2cLhRXA

///nCa, 25 June 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Ukraine)