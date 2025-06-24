Turkmenistan Facilitates Safe Transit for Foreign Citizens Amid Regional Developments

With Turkmenistan’s assistance, approximately 4,000 persons have successfully returned to their home countries from Iran.

The country remains committed to ensuring the smooth and unhindered transit of foreign nationals departing Iran through established humanitarian corridors.

As of today, 52 nations have sought Turkmenistan’s support in repatriating their citizens due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

All requests are processed swiftly in coordination with diplomatic missions of foreign states in Turkmenistan. Border checkpoints operate around the clock to facilitate safe and efficient transit. ///nCa, 24 June 2025