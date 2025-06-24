Kids Expo 2025: Turkmenistan’s Largest Children’s Goods Exhibition Set for August

TurkmenExpo is delighted to invite interested companied to participate in Kids Expo: Everything for Children (https://kids.turkmenexpo.com/ ), Turkmenistan’s largest specialized exhibition and fair for children’s goods and services. This pivotal event will take place from August 21 to 23, 2025, at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat.

Kids Expo 2025 is set to be the industry’s key gathering, bringing together leading brands, innovative products, and crucial market players in the children’s sector. By securing a booth, you’ll gain access to a comprehensive platform showcasing a full spectrum of products and services designed to meet children’s needs at every stage of development.

Exhibit Categories Include:

Newborn Essentials:Diapers, bottles, baby furniture, strollers, and more.

Apparel & Footwear: Baby clothing, school uniforms, shoes, and accessories.

Toys & Educational Games: From soft toys to constructors and puzzles.

Creative & Development Products: Art supplies, learning kits, and books.

Children’s Furniture & Decor: Beds, wardrobes, and room textiles.

Education & Leisure: Preschools, schools, development centers, and books.

Baby Food & Cosmetics: Purees, vitamins, shampoos, and sunscreens.

Services for Children & Parents: Photography, event planning, insurance, healthcare, and specialized therapies.

Why Exhibit at Kids Expo 2025?

Participating in Kids Expo 2025 offers unparalleled opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to expand their market reach:

Access a Vast Audience: Directly engage with a broad professional audience, including retailers, distributors, trade network representatives, buyers, and media, as well as a large number of parents.

Maximize Brand Visibility: Showcase your products and innovations to key industry players, enhancing your market presence and brand recognition.

Engage in a Robust Business Program: Benefit from practical sessions, masterclasses, presentations, and targeted B2B meetings designed to foster new partnerships and collaborations.

Leverage Extensive Promotional Support: Your participation will be highlighted through comprehensive media coverage, social media campaigns, and the exhibition’s promotional materials.

To apply for a booth, please complete the form on Expo’s official website:

https://kids.turkmenexpo.com/participants-apply

Or contact organizers directly: +993 63 501551, +993 71 871813, email: ruzana.shahnazarova@turkmenexpo.com

Kids Expo 2025 is more than just an exhibition; it’s a dynamic platform for forging new opportunities, ideas, and building strong partnerships within the children’s goods and services industry. ///nCa, 24 June 2025 (in cooperation with the TurkmenExpo Organizing Committee)