Cultural Attaché of the Apostolic Nunciature Concludes 28-Year Mission in Turkmenistan

On 23 June 2025, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, held a meeting with the Cultural Attaché of the Apostolic Nunciature of the Vatican in Turkmenistan, Andrzej Madej, on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in Ashgabat.

Minister Meredov expressed sincere appreciation to Madej for his personal contribution to fostering friendly relations between Turkmenistan and the Holy See.

In turn, Madej commended Turkmenistan’s peace-focused initiatives and its principled foreign policy grounded in positive neutrality. He conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the country’s leadership for the support extended to his work over the past 28 years.

The meeting also included a discussion of future prospects for bilateral cooperation, with both sides emphasizing the importance of promoting humanistic values in international relations. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 23 June 2025