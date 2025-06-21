News Central Asia (nCa)

Checkpoints of Turkmenistan are working in the round-the-clock mode

About 50 states have currently addressed Turkmenistan to provide assistance for the passage of their citizens leaving Iran.

In this regard, the checkpoints of Turkmenistan have already received more than 2,000 people from Central Asian countries, Russia, Korea, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Great Britain and other countries.

The Turkmen state is taking the necessary measures for the uninterrupted passage of foreign citizens and their return to their Homeland, through the country’s land corridors, as well as the Ashgabat International Airport. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 21 June 2025 

