GECF and Turkmenistan Deepen Energy Cooperation and Dialogue

The Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Mohamed Hamel welcomed Maksat Babayev, State Minister of Turkmenistan and Chairman of the State Concern “Turkmengas,” and Mr. Myratgeldi Seyitmammedov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Qatar, at the GECF Headquarters in Doha, GECF said in a press release.

Hamel commended Turkmenistan for its sustained engagement with the Forum and highlighted its pivotal role in the founding of the GECF. Recalling his recent visits to Ashgabat and his participation in the Turkmenistan Economic Investment Forum (TEIF) in Kuala Lumpur, the Secretary General emphasized the country’s strategic position as the world’s fourth-largest holder of proven natural gas reserves and a crucial contributor to the future of global gas markets. He noted that with transformative projects like the Galkynysh field and the TAPI pipeline, Turkmenistan is poised to nearly double its current production, surpassing 150 billion cubic meters by mid-century.

Hamel reaffirmed the GECF’s commitment to strengthening the relationship with Turkmenistan and voiced hope for deeper institutional engagement between Turkmenistan and the Forum.

In his remarks, Maksat Babayev emphasized Turkmenistan’s natural gas development plans, particularly the giant field Galkynysh, as well as the national strategy to modernize the gas sector.

He highlighted the country’s implementation of AI in collaboration with international partners and efforts by domestic institutions to apply machine learning in reservoir modelling, greenhouse gas emissions monitoring, and intelligent well diagnostics. “Artificial intelligence opens new frontiers for optimizing production, reducing emissions, and enhancing operational safety,” he stated. He also noted that Turkmenistan is preparing national programmes focused on digital transformation and the application of green technologies in the fuel and energy complex.

The meeting concluded with a shared aspiration to expand cooperation and dialogue.

Babayev also extended an invitation to the upcoming Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025 (OGT-2025) international conference, to be held in Ashgabat in October. ///nCa, 20 June 2025